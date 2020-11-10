Available now, TD's suite of cards delivers extensive travel perks and accelerated points at Air Canada and Starbucks amongst other offers

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TD is pleased to announce that its refreshed portfolio of TD Aeroplan® Visa* Credit Cards are now available. From accelerated earning, to family sharing and travel perks, the transformed suite of cards puts TD customers first. Current TD Aeroplan Visa cardholders will automatically get access to the updated card benefits and Aeroplan program.

"We're thrilled to deliver incredible new benefits and enhanced value to our existing TD Aeroplan Visa cardholders, which they can start earning today even if their immediate travel plans are still on hold," explains Katy Boshart, Senior Vice President, Canadian Credit Cards at TD. "And since points never expire, customers can continue to accumulate rewards and redeem them at their convenience both now and in the future."

And while it continues to be a challenging environment for Canadians planning travel in the short-term, TD Aeroplan cardholders can take advantage of many exciting benefits, right away.

Accelerated earning at Starbucks

Unique to TD cardholders, Aeroplan members will earn 50% more Aeroplan points on Starbucks purchases charged to their TD Aeroplan credit card for one year effective November 8th. All purchases made through the Starbucks app or in-store at participating Starbucks locations will be eligible for the exclusive credit card accelerator and, together with base earn, will receive:

TD Aeroplan® Visa Platinum: 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent

1 Aeroplan point per spent TD Aeroplan® Visa Infinite: 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 spent

1.5 Aeroplan points per spent TD Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege: 2.25 Aeroplan points per $1 spent

2.25 Aeroplan points per spent TD Aeroplan® Visa Business: 2.25 Aeroplan points per $1 spent

Travel is better shared

New TD Aeroplan Visa cardholders can take advantage of valuable Welcome Bonus offers, earning up to 50,000 Aeroplan points. Plus, a bonus Buddy pass is now available to new Infinite, Infinite Privilege and Business cardholders that scores customers a second ticket when an economy ticket is booked for anywhere Air Canada flies in North America – including Mexico and Hawaii. After first buying an economy class ticket, on the second they pay only the government taxes and third-party charges.

"From accelerated earning on your morning coffee at Starbucks, to benefits like Mobile Device Insurance, the refreshed suite of cards lets customers unlock huge value, even if they're staying close to home," says Boshart. "We also know that Canadians will love the ability to use their Bonus Buddy Pass and get the chance to share their future travel experiences with a friend or loved one."

Refreshed TD Aeroplan® Visa Credit Cards

TD Aeroplan cards are designed to help everyone share in better air travel experiences, offering expanded travel and insurance benefits for all cardholders. Adding to this, Aeroplan members can combine points with others in their household through Aeroplan Family Sharing to redeem for rewards sooner. TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders can also enhance their air travel experience with benefits such as free first checked bag, priority check-in and boarding and complimentary access to Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés across North America.

For more on the TD Aeroplan Credit Card portfolio, visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/products/credit-cards/aeroplan/

