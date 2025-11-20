TD Bank Group invests $2 million to advance health equity initiatives at St. Michael's Hospital

TD's donation to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation will help support the expansion of two innovative initiatives for people experiencing homelessness and social isolation.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has made an inspiring $2-million commitment to advance St. Michael's Hospital's efforts to remove barriers to healthcare for more people experiencing poverty, homelessness, and social isolation. The announcement comes just ahead of National Housing Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about housing and homelessness.

On any given day, about 15,000 people in Toronto are unhoused. Across Canada, one in five adults lacks regular access to a primary care provider. The overlapping crises of housing affordability, homelessness, and limited access to primary care are leaving the most vulnerable members of our community with unmet health needs. Many have no choice but to visit their local emergency department to receive healthcare. At St. Michael's, up to 20 per cent of visits to the ED are from people experiencing homelessness.

TD's gift will directly support the expansion of two innovative frontline interventions developed at St. Michael's and the hospital's MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions to improve access to care for patients experiencing marginalization: navigator homeless outreach services that are embedded into clinical teams and provide tailored care and support for unhoused patients, and a model of social prescribing for socially isolated adults over 55.

St. Michael's is the only hospital in Ontario to offer embedded homeless outreach services for patients experiencing homelessness, and one of the first hospitals in Canada to develop a model of social prescribing for older adults. Social prescribing is a holistic approach that connects patients with community resources for social, mental and physical well-being, such as housing services, financial counselling, and social supports.

"St. Michael's Hospital is recognized for its commitment to serving people experiencing vulnerability and for developing innovative approaches to address their needs," says Alicia Rose, AVP, Social Impact & Strategy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "TD is proud to support this program through the TD Ready Commitment, which will help improve access to care for people facing barriers in our community.

TD's gift will empower the hospital to reach even more people impacted by complex health and social issues.

"We are grateful to TD for this significant contribution which will enable us to expand our programming and connect more people to the care and resources they need," says Melissa Martin, Chair of St. Michael's Hospital Foundation's Board. "This gift will allow St. Michael's to reach 1,600 more individuals over the next five years--an inspiring commitment to a future where compassion and equity are the standard, not the exception."

TD is a long-time supporter of St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, donating more than $5 million over the years.

About St. Michael's Hospital Foundation

A world leader in multiple sclerosis, a pioneer in brain and heart care, a trailblazer in health AI, and a top trauma hospital with one of the highest survival rates in North America, St. Michael's Hospital--part of Unity Health Toronto--is renowned for taking on some of the toughest health challenges of our time. Its MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions develops evidence-driven solutions that disrupt cycles of exclusion and poor health, partnering with communities and policymakers for more than 25 years on issues such as homelessness. And its Department of Family and Community Medicine, with five clinics serving 50,000 patients in Toronto's downtown core, is committed to advocacy, equity and world-leading primary healthcare, teaching and research. Together, St. Michael's health teams live a legendary spirit of compassion--and a commitment to equity that ensures everyone has access to the care they need when and how it counts.

Driven by a passionate community of donors and volunteers, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation empowers health teams to advance excellence, spark innovation and champion equity, funding groundbreaking research, life-saving equipment, state-of-the-art spaces and programs that uplift community members experiencing marginalization. Together, we deliver a bold promise: Exceptional care. For everyone. In every critical moment. Without exception.

