TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 20, 2024 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 15 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Ayman Antoun 844,356,320 99.5 3,865,792 0.5 Cherie L. Brant 843,728,161 99.5 4,493,951 0.5 Amy W. Brinkley 816,181,922 96.2 32,040,190 3.8 Brian C. Ferguson 842,623,402 99.3 5,598,711 0.7 Colleen A. Goggins 843,105,339 99.4 5,116,774 0.6 Alan N. MacGibbon 824,168,138 97.2 24,053,964 2.8 John B. MacIntyre 844,561,588 99.6 3,660,524 0.4 Karen E. Maidment 828,611,333 97.7 19,610,780 2.3 Keith G. Martell 844,659,456 99.6 3,562,657 0.4 Bharat B. Masrani 839,248,088 98.9 8,969,348 1.1 Claude Mongeau 843,838,738 99.5 4,383,374 0.5 S. Jane Rowe 842,951,734 99.4 5,270,379 0.6 Nancy G. Tower 842,528,503 99.3 5,693,610 0.7 Ajay K. Virmani 841,996,300 99.3 6,225,813 0.7 Mary A. Winston 839,217,384 98.9 9,004,729 1.1

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

