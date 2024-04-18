TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors

TD Bank Group

Apr 18, 2024, 17:58 ET

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 20, 2024 were elected as directors of TD.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 15 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Ayman Antoun

844,356,320

99.5

3,865,792

0.5

Cherie L. Brant

843,728,161

99.5

4,493,951

0.5

Amy W. Brinkley

816,181,922

96.2

32,040,190

3.8

Brian C. Ferguson

842,623,402

99.3

5,598,711

0.7

Colleen A. Goggins

843,105,339

99.4

5,116,774

0.6

Alan N. MacGibbon

824,168,138

97.2

24,053,964

2.8

John B. MacIntyre

844,561,588

99.6

3,660,524

0.4

Karen E. Maidment

828,611,333

97.7

19,610,780

2.3

Keith G. Martell

844,659,456

99.6

3,562,657

0.4

Bharat B. Masrani

839,248,088

98.9

8,969,348

1.1

Claude Mongeau

843,838,738

99.5

4,383,374

0.5

S. Jane Rowe

842,951,734

99.4

5,270,379

0.6

Nancy G. Tower

842,528,503

99.3

5,693,610

0.7

Ajay K. Virmani

841,996,300

99.3

6,225,813

0.7

Mary A. Winston

839,217,384

98.9

9,004,729

1.1

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. 

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, (416) 994-4124

