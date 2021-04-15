TD Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF is a new low-cost solution providing investors with global exposure to the growing healthcare industry. Additional information about the TD global Healthcare Leaders index ETF (TDOC), including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.tdassetmanagement.com . Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs including TDOC, is also available at www.TD.com/ETFs .

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

