TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) Virtually Opens The Market

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the addition of three new Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to its expanding solution suite. The TD One-Click ETF Portfolios were built to appeal to investors' varying risk tolerances. They primarily invest in a strategic mix of broad market index TD ETFs and actively managed TD ETFs. They are also backed by the strong track record and expertise of TDAM's Asset Allocation Team. For more information on these TD ETFs, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, please visit www.TD.com/etfs

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Derek Kirk, [email protected]