TCL Presents Unrivalled 115” QD-Mini LED TV to its Smart Device Ecosystem at MWC2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands, participates Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona to unveil its latest innovations and smart ecosystem of seamlessly connected devices designed to enhance the human experience both at home and on the go. Alongside an extensive portfolio of new smartphones, advanced personal devices and smart routers, TCL also showcases its most impressive TV to date, in the form of the world's largest 115" QD-Mini LED TV.

Having been an established TV brand in the global market for many years, this success is largely thanks to TCL's unrivalled display expertise. TCL showcases its latest ground-breaking TV technology at MWC as part of a connected ecosystem of smart devices that can deliver outstanding entertainment experiences. Making its debut to awe-struck audiences at CES in January 2024, the 115" QD-Mini LED TV once again impresses at MWC, astonishing onlookers with a record breaking high zones set to redefine the flagship home entertainment experience.

The development of the 115" display was in part in response to market demand for bigger and better screen options, as consumers look to upgrade their home entertainment set-up ahead of key cultural events such as the upcoming sport events this summer.

When it comes to the sports viewing experience, the larger the screen the greater the overall impact on the audience, bringing them a more true-to-life immersive experience. The super high zones and peak brightness will render every detail in stunning clarity, allowing sports fans to feel as though they are watching live from a stadium and instead of the comfort of their own homes.

What's more, with a variable refresh rate of 144Hz which can adapt to different input frames in real time, viewers will never miss a moment of the action. Consumers can also be assured that bigger doesn't necessarily mean bulky. TCL have worked to accommodate European homes' size constraints by providing slim wall-mount solutions, making this TV a practical choice for creating cinema-quality experiences at home.

For those on the go, TCL provides an extensive lineup of smartphones and NXTPAPER tablets tailored for the EMEA market, emphasizing superior display quality and seamless connectivity. The TCL 50 5G, TCL 50 SE, TCL 505, and TCL 501 smartphones each bring distinctive features that meet diverse lifestyle demands. Additionally, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet, with its eye friendly NXTPAPER technology, offers outstanding readability and comfort, exemplifying TCL's commitment to humanizing technology for all.

To ensure European audiences do not miss out on seeing their favourite sporting events unfurl on the world's biggest QD-Mini LED display, it will be available to audiences in Europe very soon – stay tuned for more updates.

* Product appearance, functionality and availability may differ between countries/regions

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/.

