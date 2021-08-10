TCL Introduces Award-Winning 5-Series and 6-Series TV Lines with Google TV™

Top-Selling Electronics Brand Welcomes New Operating System to Launch World's First TCL Models with Google TV

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today TCL® , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading display technology innovator, announced pricing and availability of the first TCL TV lines with Google TV across its premium and high-performance 5- and 6-Series. TCL's newest series featuring Google TV enhances its portfolio of award-winning televisions, providing smart software options that allow consumers to enjoy more of the content they want. TCL TVs featuring Google TV will continue TCL's winning formula of high-performance display technologies like QLED wide color and mini-LED backlighting in an accessible package for mainstream TV shoppers, paired with innovative smart platforms like the personalized experience of Google TV.

TCL televisions with Google TV deliver a content-first interface that is built around the consumer and what they love to watch. Designed to help users easily browse and discover new favorites with recommendations based on previous watch history, saved content and what's trending, Google TV brings effortless entertainment by aggregating movies and shows across all services – in one place – on TCL's premium 5-Series and powerful 6-Series models. Featuring the intuitive Google TV smart platform and hands-free voice control for the first time, the 5- and 6-Series TCL TVs can now benefit from Google Assistant to search through 700,000+ movies as well as TV shows, answer questions, manage smart home devices, and more.

"With the explosive growth of smart TV and streaming service adoption, TCL is excited to expand our award-winning portfolio with Google TV models in the North American market. Leveraging our vertical integration, massive business scale and innovation advancement to deliver best-in-class products, TCL is further accelerating its industry leadership position with strategic partners like Google at a time when content navigation and discovery are so important," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President for TCL North America. "Once again, TCL is America's second-largest TV brand and I believe that is due to the team's steadfast dedication to our users and what they value in a premium yet simple entertainment experience. Pairing our high-performance hardware with the content-forward, consumer friendly Google TV was an easy decision for us as we both put the user's needs first. From their robust library to having hands-free voice assistance and smart home control, Google's intuitive entertainment platform is the perfect complement to our TCL sets."

Critically acclaimed as TV lines that deliver premium technology, sleek design, and accessible home theater performance, the 5- and 6-Series continue to deliver unmatched contrast technology, deep color saturation with QLED quantum dot nanocrystals and powerful clarity with Dolby Vision™ HDR. With the addition of Google TV, TCL's latest offerings will also come with notable features like the For You tab where users will find new content based on their interests, across their streaming services; the Watchlist to fine tune recommendations by clicking on content and saving to watch later, even from a browser or phone; and the Live TV integrated channel guide where recommendations for streaming content are visible alongside live program listings. In addition, quickly finding TV shows and movies by title, genre, and even actors, is made possible by pressing the dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote and saying the command; or simply make Google TV the hub of any smart home by easily controlling your connected devices. Integrated directly into every TCL 5- and 6-Series with Google TV is also a high-performance far-field mic array so "OK Google" is easily understood no matter where someone is in the room.

When no one is watching the TV, ambient mode lets users connect to Google Photos so they can showcase their favorite images on the biggest screen in their home. And with the Google TV app on Android, you can view personalized recommendations, watch content, or add titles to your Watchlist right from your phone.

TCL 5-Series with Google TV: Premium Picture.

The new TCL 5-Series with Google TV is a great centerpiece for any home theater. With displays up to 75 inches, the 5-Series features premium picture performance technologies offering a truly remarkable entertainment experience and beautiful design to match. Now featuring Google TV, TCL's 5-Series boasts FullView edge-to-edge glass that blends seamlessly into the most modern environments and brilliantly displays wide color Quantum Dot technology for vivid and saturated colors. Referencing the DCI-P3 Hollywood color space standard for high dynamic range, the QLED wide color technology in 5-Series will deliver deeply saturated red, stunning green and spectacular blue without the limitations of lower color volume or shorter life found in other color technologies.

Contrast Control Zone™ technology with up to 60 zones of local dimming allows for the TV's precision accuracy with deeper darks to astonishing brightness. The TCL 5-Series TV's Contrast Control Zone technology is a critical part of its premium picture performance, with precision backlight control that delivers more contrast for a better sense of image depth, more natural contours, and a strikingly immersive picture.

And when it comes to an immersive experience, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos™ technologies are synonymous with the best in entertainment and ensure TCL's 5-Series provides an exceptional home theater performance. Dolby Vision dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, using dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, while Dolby Atmos audio technology transports you into the story with sound that flows all around you with breathtaking realism. Also, for the first time 5-Series supports all of the major HDR formats that are commonly available in North America, including HDR10 open standard format - the most widely available HDR format found from streaming services, disc players, PCs, game consoles, etc. and HLG format - an HDR standard that is supported by select global TV broadcasters and less commonly supported by streaming services in North America.

Driven by machine-learning algorithms matched with vast knowledge in human visual perception, TCL's AiPQ Engine™ optimizes color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. AiPQ Engine features three core picture quality algorithms - Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharp clarity and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth. And with features like Auto Game Mode and Variable Refresh Rate, the 5-Series delivers easy and uncompromised gaming performance.

The TCL 5-Series models with Google TV are available in 50" (50S546), 55" (55S546), 65" (65S546) and 75" (75S546) for presale now.

TCL 6-Series with Google TV: Powerful Performance.

The award-winning 6-Series has been acclaimed for years as the TV line that offers unmatched picture performance and endless entertainment powered by TCL's advanced display technologies. The 2021 6-Series featuring Google TV continues that winning combination of impressive color, contrast, and clarity.

Building on the features of the 5-Series, the TCL 6-Series with Google TV sits at the intersection of powerful picture performance and infinite entertainment, transforming the viewing experience with thousands of micro-meter class mini-LED backlights for uncompromised contrast and brilliantly smooth illumination. This TCL-pioneered mini-LED backlight technology powers up to 240 Contrast Control Zones for vividly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering unparalleled depth and dimension. TCL's Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

Combining stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience, the 6-series also houses Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision for greater brightness and contrast among a full palette of rich colors.

In addition, TCL's new 6-Series with Google TV will feature THX® Certified Game Mode. Building on decades of fine-tuning cinematic and home theater experiences, TCL and THX have partnered to define a new standard in big-screen gaming performance. THX Certified Game Mode ensures serious fast-twitch gamers will be thrilled by an impactful image without any compromise in ultra-low-latency gaming display. The low-latency is combined with Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode features for a smoother, optimized gaming experience.

The TCL 6-Series models with Google TV will be available in 55" (55R646) and 65" (65R646) via presale starting today, with the 75" (75R646) following soon.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. THX, THX Certified Game Mode, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL

For further information: TCL Press Contact: Rachelle Parks, [email protected], 858-212-1176, http://www.tcl.com

Related Links

http://www.tcl.com

