TCL CSOT Unveils Industry-Defining Advances Across Display Technologies at SID Display Week 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, made a commanding appearance at SID Display Week 2025, the premier global summit for the display industry. Showcasing a comprehensive portfolio that spans Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED), MLED, FMM OLED and LCD display technologies, the company reaffirmed its leadership in shaping the next generation of intelligent, sustainable visual experiences.

"What you see at SID 2025 with our APEX platform showcases our investment in display quality, sustainability, and forward-looking design, delivering breakthroughs in form factors, power efficiency, and image performance," said Zhao Jun, CEO of TCL CSOT. "APEX embodies our commitment to excellence."

The IJP OLED Family Bucket Covers Every Form Factor from Pocket to Living Room

TCL CSOT leads in IJP OLED development with the industry's most complete 'family bucket'. At SID 2025, the company is showcasing a selection of world-first innovations that highlight the platform's progress toward mass adoption.

World's First IJP OLED Mobile Display (6.5") : This smartphone display uses a Real RGB structure to achieve 824×1833 resolution with 326 ppi, equivalent to Pentile 460 ppi. It provides vivid color reproduction and fast motion rendering, making it ideal for high-performance use cases like mobile gaming and video streaming.

: This smartphone display uses a Real RGB structure to achieve 824×1833 resolution with 326 ppi, equivalent to Pentile 460 ppi. It provides vivid color reproduction and fast motion rendering, making it ideal for high-performance use cases like mobile gaming and video streaming. World's First Oxide IJP OLED Notebook Display (14") : This 2.8K panel combines oxide and IJP technologies to deliver faster response and higher brightness while reducing material waste and lowering production energy consumption.

: This panel combines oxide and IJP technologies to deliver faster response and higher brightness while reducing material waste and lowering production energy consumption. World's First IJP OLED Pad Display (14"): Designed for creative professionals, this tablet display delivers 1920×1200 resolution and 99% DCI-P3 coverage. With an anti-glare coating, ultra-thin glass and precise stylus support, it offers smooth interaction and accurate visual output.

Together, the showcase underscores TCL CSOT's progress in bringing IJP OLED closer to commercial readiness through improvements in efficiency, process maturity, and product scalability.

The MLED Ecosystem Expands Technical Boundaries

TCL CSOT's comprehensive MLED strategy comes to life at SID 2025, highlighting the company's leadership in next-generation display formats through a portfolio of advanced products:

World's Smallest Si-Micro LED Display (0.05") : As the world's smallest silicon-based Micro LED screen, this module achieves 5080 ppi per inch and over 4 million nits brightness. Its ultra-compact design makes it an ideal solution for next-gen wearables and micro projector.

: As the world's smallest silicon-based Micro LED screen, this module achieves 5080 ppi per inch and over 4 million nits brightness. Its ultra-compact design makes it an ideal solution for next-gen wearables and micro projector. Ultra Large 36:9 MLED Display (219") : This modular 5760×1440 Micro LED display delivers 120Hz refresh rate and exceptional contrast performance. With scalable size and superior uniformity, it meets the demands of immersive commercial installations like command centers and showrooms.

: This modular 5760×1440 Micro LED display delivers 120Hz refresh rate and exceptional contrast performance. With scalable size and superior uniformity, it meets the demands of immersive commercial installations like command centers and showrooms. Ultra Brightness Micro LED PHUD Display (14.3"): Designed for automotive PHUD modules, it achieves over 45,000 nits peak module brightness with support for transparent projection and wide FOV for enhanced safety and user visibility on the road.

The APEX Platform Yields Innovations Across Categories

TCL CSOT's APEX platform is anchored in four core values: delivering amazing visual quality, protecting visual wellness, promoting sustainable energy performance, and enabling imaginative design across use cases. These pillars guide the company's breakthroughs in display form factors, environmental impact, and user-centered experience—and are brought to life through a set of new APEX-driven innovations unveiled at SID 2025.

World's Highest Image Quality LCD TV Display (98") : This flagship TV features a Mini LED backlight with 0.8% ultra-low reflectance and a 178° ultra-wide viewing angle. It supports 95% BT.2020 coverage, delivering lifelike visuals and theater-quality viewing in home environments.

: This flagship TV features a Mini LED backlight with 0.8% ultra-low reflectance and a 178° ultra-wide viewing angle. It supports 95% BT.2020 coverage, delivering lifelike visuals and theater-quality viewing in home environments. World's First Natural-Spectrum Slim Pad Display (12.1") : As the first tablet to adopt natural-spectrum backlighting, this display balances eye-care benefits with brightness and thinness for portable productivity.

: As the first tablet to adopt natural-spectrum backlighting, this display balances eye-care benefits with brightness and thinness for portable productivity. World's Narrowest Splicing Dual-Curved Display (23.6"): Designed for cars, each Mini LED panel features 9589 local dimming zones with 1.0mm panel-to-panel gap. Its curved form factor and hidden wood-grain integration deliver a refined and immersive visual cabin experience.

Together, these category-spanning products demonstrate the depth and maturity of TCL CSOT's APEX platform as a focal point for innovation across industries.

Advancing Global Leadership Through Innovation

With this unveiling of globally pioneering display technologies, TCL CSOT reinforces its position as a platform-scale innovator. Backed by an annual R&D investment equivalent to 6.5% of its revenue - more than twice the industry average - the company channels technical expertise into the development of human-centric, sustainable solutions. By uniting engineering excellence with ecological responsibility and user-focused design, TCL CSOT is charting a future where visual systems deliver greater impact, deeper immersion, and broader application.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With continuous investment in R&D and a strong global supply ecosystem, TCL CSOT is committed to shaping the future of display technology with intelligent, energy-efficient, and user-centric innovations. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

