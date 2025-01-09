TCL CSOT Unveils Advanced Smart Cockpit Display Solutions at CES 2025

Leading the showcase is TCL CSOT's 3D AR-HUD, featuring both W-HUD and AR-HUD display capabilities. The display utilizes TCL CSOT's 5.5" LCD panel with 2560 × 1440 resolution (PPI 534) and 7.5% penetration rate at high resolution.The AR area employs raster display technology, achieving impressive naked eye 3D effects with an 11° (H) × 5.4° (V) field of view. Despite its complex optical system, the total assembly maintains a compact 12L volume. The system's compact design and efficient space utilization offer automotive manufacturers greater flexibility in vehicle integration, opening up new possibilities for innovative cockpit designs while optimizing the overall user experience.

Another highlight is the Panoramic HUD with Built-in ALS (11.98"), TCL CSOT's first P-HUD equipped with integrated ALS technology. This innovative system features three 11.98" LCD screens that replace traditional dashboard and PID displays. The integrated ALS technology enables automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature in response to ambient conditions, enhancing driving safety and comfort. The 11.98" FOG achieves 6.5% penetration rate with 82% color gamut coverage. In normal operation, the display delivers an impressive 11,000 nits brightness while maintaining efficient power consumption at just 15W per screen.

The CID & PID 2-in-1 Display (26.45") represents TCL CSOT's vision for future cockpit displays. This ultra-wide screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio features extremely narrow borders and seamless design, making it ideal for both front-integrated displays and rear-seat entertainment systems. This display achieves a remarkable engineering breakthrough by utilizing just two driver ICs to manage both display and touch control functions across the entire screen, creating a vast canvas for UI designs and applications development, and demonstrating exceptional driving capabilities while maintaining superior visual clarity and user experience.

Addressing future market trends, TCL CSOT emphasizes its strategic focus on LTPS LCD technology for automotive applications. LTPS LCD technology will remain the mainstream solution for automotive displays due to its superior device stability and high carrier mobility characteristics. These advantages enable products to meet rigorous automotive safety requirements while delivering ultra-narrow bezels and optimal IC driving solutions.

The company's development strategy is distinctively proactive, focusing on innovative solutions that anticipate future market needs rather than simply responding to current demands. Looking ahead, TCL CSOT identifies key trends in automotive display development: continuous enhancement of center console and entertainment display performance, evolution toward cost-effective instrument cluster designs with potential HUD integration, and emerging opportunities in smart mirrors and other innovative applications. These innovations represent TCL CSOT's commitment to advancing automotive display technology. By combining cutting-edge technology with practical applications, TCL CSOT is creating solutions that enhance both safety and user experience in next-generation vehicles.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. With a "3+2+N" - "3" representing TV commercial display, IT, and MC; "2" representing automotive and professional displays; and "N" signifying the exploration of more application scenarios - TCL CSOT continuously empowers customers' needs with full-scenario product services. With manufacturing and R&D bases in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Huizhou, Suzhou, Guangzhou, and India, TCL CSOT has established 11 production lines. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing advanced products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

