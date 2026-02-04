TCL CSOT Showcases the Limitless Potential of Professional and Commercial Display Technologies at ISE 2026

TCL CSOT's APEX-driven innovations deliver tailored solutions for evolving industry needs

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), today unveiled its latest portfolio of professional and commercial display solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026. The showcase demonstrated how TCL CSOT's cutting‑edge display technologies enhance efficiency, elevate user experiences, and create new possibilities for diverse industries.

TCL CSOT's latest professional display innovations to enhance business operations and collaboration

Guided by its APEX philosophy--Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-Friendly to Build and Use, and X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential--TCL CSOT highlighted how moving beyond traditional display specifications can inspire industries and deliver human-centric experiences.

For professional education and collaboration, TCL CSOT introduced the In-Cell Touch Ultra-Thin Mobile Smart Display (27"). Powered by advanced In‑Cell Touch Technology, which integrates touch functionality directly into the panel, the product achieves an ultra‑slim, lightweight design with enhanced clarity and responsiveness. With FHD resolution, 99% sRGB color accuracy, and virtual 120Hz touch sampling rate, it delivers smooth, precise interaction for versatile scenarios.

The E‑Paper Signage (13.3"), powered by E Ink Spectra 6, reflects ambient light to deliver full‑color images without a backlight, reducing energy use and eye strain. With flexible connectivity--including Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and wired USB--it enables instant content updates without wiring constraints. Consuming as little as 0.01W in standby mode and operating reliably from 0℃ to 50℃, it offers up to 18 months of battery life, making it a sustainable solution for professional and commercial use.

TCL CSOT also presented a comprehensive lineup of public and commercial display technologies, designed to meet evolving industry needs.

Among the highlights was TCL CSOT's Alipay Smart Handheld POS (6.528"), its first all-in-one POS solution. Integrating NFC and QR code quick payment functions with multi-mode communication capabilities--including 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth--this device helps merchants streamline operations and provide intuitive, reliable services to customers.

For outdoor applications such as transportation hubs and public signage, TCL CSOT introduced the FHD 4000nit Two-sided Outdoor Ultra High Brightness Display (55") and the UHD 4000nit Outdoor Ultra High Brightness Display (75"). Both feature WRGB design for high light transmittance while remaining energy‑efficient. With high‑temperature‑resistant polarizers (95℃) and wide‑temperature liquid crystal (-40~110℃), these displays deliver durability, longevity and uninterrupted performance--even under direct sunlight.

At the premium end, TCL CSOT presented the World's Highest Image Quality MLED Display (163"), engineered for commercial exhibitions and live event broadcasting. Proprietary ultra‑low reflective encapsulation materials achieve a contrast ratio of 37,500:1, while pixel‑level PWM+PAM hybrid drive architecture delivers industry‑leading 24‑bit color depth. The large‑panel design minimizes seams and simplifies installation, creating immersive, seamless visuals ideal for high‑end commercial environments.

The products unveiled at ISE 2026 underscore its longstanding leadership in advancing visual technologies. TCL CSOT remains at the forefront of delivering exceptional experiences for both professional and commercial applications, helping transform industries worldwide.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

