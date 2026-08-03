TCL CSOT and MSI Join Forces to Launch World's First 27" 4K 120Hz IJP OLED High-End Professional Monitor at ChinaJoy 2026

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- TCL CSOT and MSI today unveiled the world's first 27‑inch 4K 120Hz Inkjet-printed (IJP) OLED high‑end professional desktop monitor at ChinaJoy 2026. Delivering clearer and more detailed visuals across a range of use cases, the new display leverages IJP OLED technology to usher in the next generation of professional displays for office work, content creation and multimedia entertainment.

TCL CSOT and MSI unveil MSI’s new IJP OLED monitor at ChinaJoy 2026 MSI PRO MAX OLED 271UPJW12 IJP OLED Monitor Eyesafe® 3.0-certified low-blue-light performance, circadian protection and TÜV-certified flicker-free technology support visual comfort during extended use

The launch marks TCL CSOT's first entry into the mid‑size IJP OLED desktop monitor segment for consumer applications, building on the company's established mass production of IJP OLED panels for medical-specific uses.

MSI Unveils The First High-End 27" 4K 120Hz IJP OLED Desktop Monitor

Powered by TCL CSOT's IJP OLED display solution, the MSI PRO MAX OLED 271UPJW12 features a 27‑inch 4K 120Hz panel with vertical RGB stripe pixel arrangement. Unlike conventional OLED displays, this architecture closely resembles traditional LCDs, effectively eliminating color fringing around text and image edges to deliver pixel-sharp text clarity. Color performance is just as impressive, with 99% DCI‑P3 wide color gamut coverage, Delta E ≤ 2 color accuracy, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. With 1,000 nits HDR peak brightness and OLED's inherent infinite contrast ratio, the display delivers deep, pure blacks and well-defined, richly detailed highlights. 164 PPI pixel density meanwhile ensures exceptional sharpness for both color‑critical creative workflows and immersive visual entertainment.

Beyond visual performance, the monitor introduces MSI's OLED Auto Care full-time protection technology--a pioneering invisible background maintenance system and the world's first uninterrupted OLED protection on a monitor. Supporting real‑time Data Counting Compensation (DCC), which runs fully automatically and seamlessly in the background, the new solution eliminates disruptions caused by traditional forced protection mechanisms. The result is a zero pop‑up and interruption-free experience that lets users stay locked into their workflow and more immersed in gaming. The monitor also streamlines multi‑device setups with an integrated KVM switch, PIP/PBP modes, and a USB‑C interface with 15W Power Delivery. An ergonomic stand with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustment further allows users to create comfortable workspaces tailored to different applications.

Visual health is also at the core of the new monitor. The IJP OLED panel has earned Eyesafe® 3.0 certification for natively limiting harmful blue light emissions to 20% or below and also meets the Circadian Protection Factor (CPF) standard designed to reduce the impact of nighttime screen use on sleep patterns. At the system level, the PRO MAX OLED 271UPJW12 features hardware level TÜV‑certified low blue light and flicker‑free, ensuring visual comfort throughout extended use.

To further enhance everyday practicality, the panel incorporates an upgraded anti‑glare (AG) coating that increases surface hardness from 2H to 3H, boosting scratch resistance by up to 2.5× while minimizing glare and reflections.

MSI Showcases Star Gaming Products at TCL CSOT Booth

In addition to the new 27‑inch 4K 120Hz IJP OLED professional desktop monitor, the TCL CSOT and MSI booth also showcased a range of flagship MSI gaming products, including the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ handheld console 2026, featuring an 8‑inch WU 120Hz display; the MSI Raider 16 HX 2026 gaming laptop, equipped with a 16‑inch WQ 240Hz display; and the MSI Crosshair 18 HX 2026 gaming laptop, featuring an 18‑inch WQ 240Hz display. Through these product collaborations and more, the two companies are leading the next wave in gaming display development.

Whether through panel technologies like IJP OLED, HVA and HFS, or emerging AI-driven solutions for lower power consumption and visual health, TCL CSOT continues to leverage its extensive catalogue of display technologies to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that address evolving user demands across diverse product categories. From faster refresh rates and response times to true-to-life picture quality and improved visual comfort, TCL CSOT is working with partners to transform cutting-edge display technologies into real end-user experiences across gaming laptops, handheld consoles, gaming monitors, high-end professional displays and more, together driving new improvements in picture quality and user experiences in even more scenarios.

SOURCE TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT PR Team, [email protected]