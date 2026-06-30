TCL Brings Fans Closer to the Olympic Spirit During the 2026 Olympic Day Celebration

Seven creators from five continents shared stories of movement while more than 3,000 people joined a community run in Hong Kong

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company and a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, has concluded its global campaign for Olympic Day 2026, supporting the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s "Let's Move" initiative celebrating the joy of movement and sport.

The campaign began with seven creators sharing their interpretations of the Olympic spirit through film, family activities, fashion, culture and movement. Their stories were brought together in a montage filmed around the world to spark cross-platform conversations under the brand slogan "Inspire Greatness" and the social media hashtag #JointheGreatness. The celebration then moved into the community with the "Run with Hong Kong Athletes" event on June 28.

"We've seen that the magic of the Olympic Games isn't just in the stadiums; it's in living rooms, streets and communities across the globe. We at TCL are proud to provide new ways for people around the world to connect with this spirit and inspire their own greatness," said Wei Xue, Vice President and ESG Director of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation.

Seven Creators Share One Global Story

The seven creators from five continents, reaching a combined social following of more than 21 million people, explored how the concept of Inspire Greatness and the Olympic spirit take on different cultural meanings worldwide, and how TCL's technology can bring them to life in ways that resonate across cultures.

In the United States, cinematic storytelling paid tribute to the history of film, moving from black-and-white to vivid color. In France, families turned their living rooms into spaces for friendly competition, using games and challenges inspired by the sporting action on screen. In New Zealand, movement drew on Māori heritage and a close connection to the land, while in South Africa, creators brought together sport, fashion and the ambitions of a new generation. In Japan, parkour, gaming-inspired visuals and augmented reality connected movement through the streets of Tokyo, reflecting the energy and determination seen on the sporting stage.

The montage film created one continuous global celebration through seamless transitions between people, places and screens, inviting viewers to share their own experiences under the hashtag #JointheGreatness – whether they tried out a new sport, overcame an everyday challenge, or simply chose to move. By celebrating participation rather than sporting achievement alone, the campaign reflected a central idea behind Olympic Day: everyone can be part of the movement.

Over 3,000 People Join Hong Kong Community Run

The campaign continued in Hong Kong on June 28, when more than 3,000 people took part in the "Run with Hong Kong Athletes" event.

Organized in collaboration with the IOC and the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, and sponsored by TCL, the event brought the "Let's Move" invitation directly into the local community. Runners of different ages and backgrounds gathered to enjoy sport and experience the Olympic spirit outside the competition arena, celebrating Olympic Day alongside local athletes. TCL hosted a booth on site, helping to provide entertainment for attendees, while more than 30 TCL employees embodied the spirit of "Inspire Greatness" by joining the run.

Following the stories of movement shared across five continents, the Hong Kong runners united to write their own collective chapter, bridging the campaign's message with the physical world.

Bringing the Arena Closer

Display technology played an important role throughout the campaign, helping creators connect sporting moments on screen with real-world movement, and bringing the inspiration of the Olympic Games into everyday life.

TCL SQD-Mini LED TVs combine an expansive picture with advanced color reproduction and fine visual detail. By reproducing the expressions, movement and emotion that define decisive sporting moments, the TVs become an extension of the arena, bringing audiences closer to the action.

The campaign also showcased TCL RayNeo AR glasses, pointing to more personal and immersive ways to enjoy sports entertainment. By placing digital content within the wearer's natural field of view, the glasses offer a large-format viewing experience that can be enjoyed almost anywhere.

A Year-Round Olympic Journey

The Olympic Day campaign continues a year of activities through which TCL has connected technology, sport and local communities.

Ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, TCL created its "Wishes for Greatness" winter wonderland in Milan's Piazza del Duomo. Additionally, the company opened TCL Edelweiss Land in Milan, where visitors experienced its latest display technology, augmented reality products and smart home appliances. Team TCL built on the same "Inspire Greatness" vision, highlighting that greatness takes many forms by supporting athletes pursuing success at the highest level, while encouraging people everywhere to follow their own ambitions.

From Milan's festive celebrations to the streets of Hong Kong, TCL's role as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner extends beyond the events themselves. It represents a long-term commitment to using technology to bring people closer to sport, to one another and to the moments that inspire greatness in everyday life.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL--short for "The Creative Life"--is dedicated to empowering smarter, healthier lifestyles through next-generation experiences. Operating through two independent entities, TCL Industries and TCL Technology, TCL delivers innovative solutions spanning TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy.

Today, with 47 R&D centers and 41 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, reinforcing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

https://www.tcl.com/global/en

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