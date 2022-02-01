TCC's CEO Vincent Morin said: "As investors focused on long-term value creation, it is our duty to consider all the factors that may impact the financial performance of our investments – including ESG factors. Becoming a PRI signatory demonstrates our commitment to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. By implementing the six principles, TCC aims to join forces with the global financial community and play a more active role in the development of a sustainable financial system."

PRI's CEO David Atkin commented: "In joining PRI as a signatory, Trans-Canada Capital is recognising the importance of incorporating ESG factors into investment and ownership to its institutional investor clients across a range of investment categories. We warmly welcome TCC as a signatory, and look forward to working with the team."

About the Principles for Responsible Investment

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,600 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM. Visit www.unpri.org.

About Trans-Canada Capital Inc.

Trans-Canada Capital (TCC) is an asset management firm specializing in innovative investment strategies for institutional investors. Since 2009, the team has successfully managed the pension assets of Air Canada, one of the largest corporate pension plans in the country. Over the years, we have earned an enviable reputation by generating superior returns through strategies focusing on alpha generation in a rigorous risk-controlled framework. With over C$30 billion in assets under management, more than 90 investment professionals based in Montreal and Toronto, and a complete range of alternative solutions, TCC is well positioned to meet the needs of institutional investors seeking steady returns.

SOURCE Trans-Canada Capital

For further information: Investor Relations, [email protected], 514-397-7369.