TC Transcontinental condemns a City of Montreal regulation which would put an end to the Publisac

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A) (TSX: TCL.B), owner of the Publisac, reacts today to the City of Montreal's announcement of its intention to implement an opt-in system for the distribution of flyers beginning in May 2023, that would lead to the end of the distribution of the Publisac on its territory. As already indicated by TC Transcontinental, an opt-in model is unsustainable because of its complexity and the prohibitive costs it would generate.

"In the current inflationary context, and at a time when the population is facing an unprecedented rise in prices, the social and economic relevance of the Publisac is greater than ever," said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice-President of the Distribution Group of TC Transcontinental. Indeed, the Publisac, in addition to giving consumers access to discounts, distributes local newspapers at an advantageous cost, helps merchants to attract customers and compete against the giants of e-commerce, and supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs. We intend to assert our rights and those of our customers if necessary."

"For the past three years, and even up to the last few days, we have sought constructive dialogue with the City in order to collaborate in achieving source reduction, optimizing the recycling system, and creating a circular economy for plastics in Québec," said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of TC Transcontinental. Our recent actions and investments demonstrate our strong commitment to these goals. We firmly believe that it is through collaboration, and not confrontation, that we can find solutions to the challenges of our time that we all care about."

TC Transcontinental reiterates that the opt-out model, the current system in effect, is a simple and effective method for those who do not wish to receive the Publisac. As proof, more than 200,000 Quebec households, including approximately 120,000 Montreal households, take advantage of it.

