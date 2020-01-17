TBD Media Launches New Debate Platform for Davos Thought Leaders

Every year, leaders from the public and private sectors gather in Davos to debate the challenges faced today by society and business alike, and to begin to draw up a roadmap to overcoming those challenges. This year, TBD Media has struck up an exclusive video campaign to bring the insight of Davos to the world.

Fronted by veteran news presenter Andrew Wilson (Sky News, Thomson Reuters), interviews will be conducted and filmed in the stunning surrounds of the Intercontinental Hotel, this won't be one to miss. The campaign will offer attendees the chance to provide a candid insight into their expertise and thought leadership on the most pressing issues of the day.

Viewers can expect to see detailed discussions around sustainability, technology and trade governance, covering six key areas: ecology, economy, technology, society, geopolitics and industry.

The world is facing unprecedented change and challenge. The need for innovation is higher than ever, and open debate fosters innovation. That's why TBD Media is providing an environment and a platform for innovators to share their ideas and connect with audiences and stakeholders around the world.

The content compiled as part of this campaign will be aired in collaboration with multi-national major news brands in January 2020 and beyond, with the intent of offering context and transparency to the proceedings of the annual event in Davos.

TBD Media Group is a leading, purpose driven media company based in London, Munich, San Diego and Cyprus with over 100 employees and a mission to provide prominent decision makers with a platform to explain their goals and share their story.

For more information, and ongoing updates from the campaign, visit the bespoke website here: https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

