Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to Salmonella
Dec 02, 2024, 22:43 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Sweet Kale Chopped Kit
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Distribution:
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
