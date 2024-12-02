Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Sweet Kale Chopped Kit

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Distribution:

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Quebec

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]