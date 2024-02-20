Taylor Farms brand Mexican Style Street Corn Chopped (Salad) Kit recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Mexican Style Street Corn Chopped (Salad) Kit

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella

Distribution:

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Prince Edward Island

Quebec

Possibly other provinces and territories

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]