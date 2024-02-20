Taylor Farms brand Mexican Style Street Corn Chopped (Salad) Kit recalled due to Salmonella

Product: Mexican Style Street Corn Chopped (Salad) Kit

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella

Distribution:
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Prince Edward Island
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories

