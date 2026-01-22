Tatu Coffee wins top Kenya quality awards

TATU CITY, Kenya, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tatu Coffee Estates Limited has been awarded 1st and 3rd place in the Washed Arabica Category at the National Taste of Harvest Kenya 2025–2026 Awards, the country's most prestigious competition for coffee quality.

The Washed Arabica category is widely regarded as the most competitive in the country, reflecting Kenya's long-standing global reputation for premium specialty coffee. This dual recognition affirms Tatu Coffee's position among Kenya's leading producers and highlights the strength of its estate-based farming and processing model.

From left: Mr. James Wanjohi, Director in charge of State Corporations, presents the 1st and 3rd Place awards in the Washed Arabica Category to John Sathya, CEO, Tatu Coffee Estates Limited; Faith Karimi, General Manager, Oaklands Coffee Marketing Limited; and Simon Nyamu, Chief Liquorer, Tatu Coffee Estates Limited, during the National Taste of Harvest Kenya 2025–2026, the country’s most prestigious coffee quality competition. Tatu Coffee is owned by Rendeavour, the developer of Tatu City Special Economic Zone. (PRNewsfoto/Tatu City)

Tatu Coffee has more than 6,500 acres of coffee estates owned by Rendeavour, the developer of Tatu City Special Economic Zone, whose long-term investment strategy supports world-class agricultural practices and sustainable urban development. The scale of the estates allows Tatu Coffee to maintain full control over quality while producing volumes ideal for international specialty markets.

John Sathya, CEO of Tatu Coffee Estates, said, "For decades, Kenyan coffee has been known globally for its exceptional quality. Winning first and third place in the Washed Arabica category demonstrates that Tatu Coffee's farming and processing approach delivers consistent, internationally competitive results. This recognition validates our teams' work and our commitment to producing world-class Kenyan coffee while creating meaningful impact for our people and communities."

The award-winning coffees were selected from Tatu Coffee's regular production, demonstrating that the quality recognised by the judges is consistent rather than limited to special or experimental selections. The international jury praised the coffees for their complex notes of orange blossom, red berries, marmalade, and jam, highlighting the layered clarity, balance, bright acidity, and sweetness, which increased with extraction time.

Tatu Coffee focuses exclusively on the specialty coffee segment, supplying premium washed Arabica to roasters and buyers in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The company serves discerning markets that value origin-driven quality rather than commodity-grade coffee.

The award underscores Tatu Coffee's contribution to Kenya's rural economy. Its estates provide thousands of permanent and seasonal jobs, generating significant employment and income in coffee-growing communities. This investment supports livelihoods, contributing to the resilience of Kenya's coffee sector at a time when national coffee production has faced long-term decline.

All Tatu Coffee estates are Rainforest Alliance certified, with sustainability embedded across operations through water recycling, reforestation, ecosystem conservation, responsible waste management, and worker welfare initiatives. For green coffee sales and partnerships, contact [email protected].

