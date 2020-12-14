Tatham Family Holdings II Ltd. Acquires 6,660,000 Additional Common Shares in the Capital of NexJ Health Holdings Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Mr. William M. Tatham issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues with respect to Tatham Family Holdings II Ltd. (the "Shareholder"), a holding company incorporated in Ontario with its head office at 10 York Mills, Toronto and controlled by Mr. Tatham.

On December 11, 2020, pursuant to a private placement, the Shareholder acquired 6,600,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of NexJ Health Holdings Inc. ("NexJ Health Holdings" or the "Company"), a provider of virtual care solutions for population health management with its head office at 10 York Mills Road, Suite 700, Toronto, Ontario M2P 2G4, at a deemed issue price of $0.25 per Common Share, representing approximately 12.33% of the Common Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Transaction (as defined herein). The Common Shares were acquired by the Shareholder following conversion of an aggregate principal amount of $1,665,000 of the amounts owing by the Company to the Shareholder (the "Transaction") pursuant to certain bridge loans entered made by the Shareholder to the Company, such bridge loans being, prior to the Transaction, in the aggregate principal amount of $1,665,000 (the "Bridge Loans"). Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Tatham owned or controlled, directly and indirectly, 20,580,503 Common Shares (representing approximately 38.11% of the outstanding Common Shares before giving effect to the Transaction). After giving effect to the Transaction, Mr. Tatham owns and controls an aggregate of 27,240,503 Common Shares, representing approximately 44.91% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares, and an increase of approximately 32.36% over the previous number of Common Shares owned and controlled prior to the Transaction.

As of December 11, 2020, including the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Transaction, the Company has 60,656,798 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Tatham acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes, and may, in the future depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over Common Shares in the capital of NexJ Health Holdings in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A copy of the early warning report filed in connection with this acquisition of Common Shares by Mr. Tatham will be made available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by calling Errol Singer at 416-227-3681.

SOURCE Tatham Family Holdings II Ltd.