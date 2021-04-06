Taste the Tropics: Waterloo Brewing launches Seagram Island Time Coconut Lime Cocktail

KITCHENER, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

New Seagram Island Time Coconut Lime vodka-based cocktail joins the Seagram family adding to the strong momentum of Seagram Island Time Anytime.





This ready-to-drink cocktail is light and refreshing with flavours of cool coconut and zesty lime for a sun-kissed taste of the tropics.





Available now at LCBO stores across Ontario .

Set your thirst to island time! Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) is bringing the tropical tastes of cool coconut and zesty lime to the new Seagram Island Time Coconut Lime vodka-based cocktail.



With 5% alcohol-by-volume in a 355ml slim can, Seagram Island Time Coconut Lime is the perfect easy-drinking cocktail to grab and enjoy wherever the sunshine takes you.

"We're all looking for a little colour and fun coming out of a long winter, especially this year. While this cocktail is light and refreshing, it has that playful tropical twist you expect from our Island Time line up. It's perfect for summer days and kicking back on a beautiful sandy beach, or a sun-drenched patio," says Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing."

"This may be the most refreshing and thirst-quenching cocktail we've served to date. The popularity of coconut flavoured beverages continues to grow, and we're excited to respond to consumer demand with such a great-tasting product," says Jim Manz, Vice President Sales & Key Accounts.

"We're so incredibly excited about the growth we've experience on our Seagram portfolio and the consumer response to our Island Time propositions," continues Kim Mannerow. "Ten years ago, we acquired the rights to Seagram Coolers in Canada, and we couldn't be prouder of the evolution of the portfolio."

Island Time Coconut Lime 355ml 6-packs are available now for $12.95 at LCBO stores across Ontario.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732 Ext.105, [email protected]

