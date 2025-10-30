Taste of Iceland Festival Arrives in Toronto November 20-22

The festival will transport visitors to Iceland through events inspired by and celebrating the best of Icelandic culture.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Taste of Iceland 2025, organized by Inspired by Iceland , returns to Toronto from Thursday, November 20, through Saturday, November 22. The cultural festival celebrates Iceland with events across the city showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food, music, nature, design, comedy, travel, and more.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares Iceland's traditions and culture with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at The Dorset , bulthaup Toronto , El Mocambo - The Starlight Room , Jazz Bistro , Thornton - Smith Building - Aperture Room , and STACKT.

Most events are free and open to the public. Tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Learn more and reserve tickets on the Taste of Iceland Toronto website .

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, November 20 - Saturday, November 22

Icelandic Menu at The Dorset : Ready to taste a plate full of Iceland? Chef Snaedis Xyza Mae Ocampo, Head Chef at Fröken Reykjavík and Manager of the Icelandic Culinary Team, and The Dorset District Executive Chef Ryan Lister, will prepare a feast inspired by Iceland's natural beauty and local flavors, including cod from Icelandic Seafood and High Liner Foods and lamb from Icelandic Lamb . This pop-up dining experience is available each evening from 4:45 PM to 9:45 PM at The Dorset . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available here .

Thursday, November 20

From the Depths of Iceland - Dýpi: bulthaup Toronto will host Dýpi, an Icelandic design innovation company that pioneers plastic-free paints made from sustainably harvested algae. Each color captures the essence of Icelandic nature, bringing the calm strength of Iceland into modern spaces, where nature and design meet in perfect balance. A special opening event will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday at bulthaup Toronto . Guests can also visit the exhibition on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. Learn more here .

Friday, November 21

Demo & Dine: Icelandic Lunch Experience : Join Icelandic Chefs Hafliði Halldórsson and Snaedis Xyza Mae Ocampo for a culinary adventure from Iceland. The chefs will guide guests through the preparation and presentation of key dishes from the Taste of Iceland menu, including a wild Icelandic cod starter, an Icelandic Lamb main course, and a dessert featuring skyr. 12:00 to 1:30 PM at The Dorset . Purchase tickets here .

Saturday, November 22

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival celebrating Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership with Icelandair , Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood , Business Iceland , Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Icelandic Lamb , Lava Show , Iceland Hotel Collection by BERJAYA , and Keflavik Airport ; and in collaboration with Iceland Music and Iceland Design and Architecture.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com .

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

