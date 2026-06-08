Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0 Project Strengthens the International Presence of Portugal's Agri-Food Sector at SIAL Canada

The participation led by InovCluster and NERE reinforced the international visibility of Portuguese products and created new business opportunities in the North American market

CASTELO BRANCO, Portugal, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- InovCluster – the Agro-Industrial Cluster Association of Central Portugal – and NERE – the Business Association of the Évora Region – successfully concluded their participation at SIAL Canada 2026, held in Montreal from April 29 to May 1. Integrated into the Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0 project, the mission delivered highly positive results, showcasing the authentic flavours of the Centre and Alentejo regions to the North American market.

Over the three-day event, the Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0 stand became a key meeting point for international visitors and buyers eager to discover the quality and authenticity of Portuguese agri-food products. Through dynamic tasting sessions featuring premium wines, olive oils, cheeses, and cured meat products, the Portuguese delegation highlighted the tradition, excellence, and unique character of its regional offer.

SIAL Canada is North America's largest trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry. This year's edition brought together more than 850 exhibitors from 55 countries and over 26,000 industry professionals from more than 90 countries, making it the largest edition ever held in Montreal. The event also stood out for the quality of business meetings generated and for presenting innovations currently shaping the global food industry.

The fair proved to be an effective platform for identifying new business opportunities. On the second day alone, the delegation held 14 pre-scheduled meetings with key importers and commercial representatives. By the close of the event, several Canadian importers had already expressed strong interest in the featured product categories and a clear intention to introduce them to the Canadian market. Follow-up discussions and exchanges with potential partners are now underway, with strong expectations that these contacts will soon lead to concrete business opportunities for participating companies.

"This participation reinforces our commitment to internationalization and to promoting the quality and authenticity of the very best Portugal has to offer the world," the delegation stated.

About Us

The Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0 project reinforces the ongoing strategic commitment of InovCluster and NERE to the collective internationalization of Portuguese agri-food SMEs. The project is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through COMPETE 2030 – the Thematic Programme for Innovation and Digital Transition.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994352/Taste_Feel_Portugal.jpg

For more information:

www.inovcluster.pt

SOURCE InovCluster

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