TASEKO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko") today announced that it has priced an offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). Interest on the Notes will accrue at an annual rate of 8.25% payable semi-annually, and the Notes will be issued at par. The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Taseko intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all US$400 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Existing Notes") (including accrued interest), to make capital expenditures, including at its Florence Copper project and Gibraltar mine, as working capital and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes and to pay fees and expenses in connection with this offering.

The Notes will be secured by junior priority liens on the shares of Taseko's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Gibraltar Mines Ltd. ("Gibraltar"), Curis Holdings (Canada) Ltd. ("Curis"), Florence Holdings Inc. ("Florence Holdings"), and Cariboo Copper Corp. ("Cariboo") and by Gibraltar's rights under the joint venture agreement relating to the Gibraltar mine. The Notes will also be guaranteed by certain restricted subsidiaries including Gibraltar, Curis, Florence Holdings, Cariboo, Florence Copper Holdings Inc., FC-ISR Holdings Inc., and Florence Copper LLC ("Florence"). Upon admission of a minority joint venture partner for the Florence Copper project under certain conditions, the guarantee of the bonds by Florence would be released.

The Notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Notes will not be qualified by a prospectus in Canada. Unless they are registered or qualified by a prospectus, the Notes may be offered and sold, only in transactions that are exempt from registration requirements and from prospectus qualification under Canadian securities laws. In the United States, the Notes will be offered and sold, only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and outside the United States, to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, the Existing Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes, the Existing Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Existing Notes.

