Taseko Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2020 Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Additionally, the Company announces that Richard Mundie and Alex Morrison did not stand for re-election and Peter Mitchell has been appointed to the Board.

Russell Hallbauer, CEO and Director of Taseko, commented, "Richard and Alex have been on the Taseko Board since 2009 and 2011, respectively. Richard was a strong contributor to the Board through the very difficult times we experienced during the great financial crisis, and in its aftermath, as his decades of experience in the mineral industry gave him the knowledge to provide sound guidance to management in those unprecedented times. Both Richard and Alex were also key members of the special committee that fought long and hard during the hostile proxy fight in 2016. Both of these gentlemen fulfilled a number of very important roles over the last decade, helping guide this company and keeping it on a stable footing as we move forward with our continued growth. On behalf of our Board, I thank them both and wish them well in their future endeavours."

Mr. Mitchell is a Chartered Accountant (CPA-CA) with over 35 years of senior financial management experience in both public and private equity sponsored companies. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Coeur Mining, Inc., a precious metals producer operating mines throughout North America. Peter joined Coeur in 2013 and was responsible for investor relations, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, information technology, tax and compliance, in addition to serving as a key team member on the Company's acquisition and divestiture team as well as leading all capital markets activity in multiple equity and debt financings.

Previously, he held executive leadership positions in finance and operations with a variety of U.S. and Canadian companies, among them Taseko Mines Limited, Vatterott Education Centers, Von Hoffmann Corporation and Crown Packaging Ltd. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Stabilis Energy, Inc and Northcliff Resources Ltd where in both cases, he is also the Audit Committee Chair. He earned a BA in Economics from Western University and an MBA in Finance from the University of British Columbia.

"It is with pleasure I am announcing that Peter Mitchell has joined our Board, after serving as Taseko's Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2013. His finance background and capital markets experience further bolster our already strong Board of Directors," continued Mr. Hallbauer.

A total of 132,162,210 common shares were voted at the Annual General Meeting, representing 53.7% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director % of Votes in Favour Anu Dhir 94.8% Robert Dickinson 94.8% Russell Hallbauer 95.5% Peter Mitchell 95.9% Kenneth Pickering 95.2% Ronald Thiessen 96.3%

