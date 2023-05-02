Tarrah White Appointed as National Sales Director at Planet Based Foods

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company"), a Company that offers a wide range of hemp-based meat alternatives, announced today that Planet Based Foods has appointed Tarrah White as their new National Sales Director. With over ten years of experience in the food and CPG industry, Tarrah brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales strategy, team management, and business development.

In her new role, Tarrah will be responsible for setting the retail strategy in the grocery channel, expanding distribution and sales on meatless alternative items like taquitos and burritos, and launching Hemp Ice Cream in the market. She will also be responsible for identifying and managing key retailers and onboarding brokers and various distributors.

Prior to joining Planet Based Foods, Tarrah served as Sales Director at Quorn Foods with similar responsibilities. She has a proven track record of delivering results and building high-performance teams.

"I am thrilled to join the Planet Based Foods team and be a part of their mission to bring delicious and sustainable plant-based foods to consumers across the country," said Tarrah. "I am looking forward to working with the team to build on the success they have achieved so far and drive growth in new and existing channels."

As National Sales Director, Tarrah will also be responsible for building a team and hiring direct reports to support growth and need management experience. Planet Based Foods is confident that Tarrah's experience and leadership will be a valuable asset to the Company and help drive the continued growth and success of the business.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis

CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Therefore, this news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

For further information: For investor and media enquiries, please contact: Adrienne Arief, Email: [email protected], Tel: +1 (310) 270-2214