Target Group Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Target Group, Inc. ("Target Group" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CBDY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Azmatali Mehrali as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 14th, 2019.

Target Group is calibrating the leadership of its finance department in order to optimize and accelerate its international and domestic initiatives. As CFO, Mr. Mehrali will be responsible for the direction of Target Group's finance department, with an emphasis on capital allocation planning, M&A, and transactional execution.

Since 2006, Mr. Mehrali has served as President of a private CFO consulting business that provides regulatory and financial services to start-up brokerage firms in Canada. With over 30 years of financial services experience, he has also been CFO for several firms including Wells Fargo Canada Securities, Brookfield Securities, and Virtual Brokers. He served as Vice President, Finance at Genuity Capital Markets, Assistant Controller at Investment Technology Group Canada, and Director of Finance at CIBC World Markets. More recently, Mr. Mehrali has provided consulting services to medicinal cannabis start-ups across North America, particularly in Canada, as they prepare for public listing.

"Mr. Mehrali brings a wealth of transactional experience, strategic leadership and financial expertise to our management lineup, and will provide complimentary experience to our already robust finance team", said Rubin Schindermann, CEO of Target Group. "His addition will assist in ensuring the Company is suitably positioned to capitalize on available growth opportunities as we expand our portfolio of cannabis brands throughout 2019-2020."

About Target Group Inc. (CBDY)

Target Group Inc. ("Target Group" or the "Company") is a progressive, diversified, and vertically integrated cannabis acquisition company. Target Group is curating an iconic brand portfolio, leveraging product diversification, innovation, and operational expertise to solidify long-term growth and stability. The Company owns and operates Canary Rx Inc, a final-stage Canadian cannabis license applicant, and CannaKorp, makers of the pod-based Wisp™ Vapor technology. Target Group is expanding its global operations to build an international network of manufacturing, distribution, production, and sales operations.

