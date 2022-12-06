TARGA EXPLORATION ENGAGES COMMODITY-TV AND ROHSTOFF-TV FOR MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION SERVICES

CSE: TEX FRA: V6Y

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Commodity-TV and Rohstoff-TV ("C&R-TV") to provide marketing and communication services to the Company, with a focus on the European financial community. C&R-TV is based in Switzerland and will introduce the Company to its European investor network by recording, translating, broadcasting, and disseminating on its digital platform's news, articles, interviews, and webinars.

Under the agreement, C&R-TV will provide communication services to the Company for an initial period of 12 months, commencing on January 1, 2023. Following the initial 12 month period, the contract can be renewed by the Company for another 12 months. The Company has agreed to pay C&R-TV €27,000 for the initial period.

About Targa Exploration Corp.

Targa Exploration Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, currently focused on exploring the Shanghai project in the Yukon Territory. The 2,640-hectare project is located along the Robert Service Thrust fault in the western part of the prolific Selwyn basin.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. These forward-looking statement or information may relate to: the exploration of the Shanghai Project; and the impact of C&R-TV's engagement.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the impact of COVID-19; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For further information: Jon Ward - Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]