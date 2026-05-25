TARGA APPOINTS RYAN WESTON AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF EXPLORATION

CSE: TEX | OTCQB: TRGEF | FRA: V6Y

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (OTCQB: TRGEF) ("Targa" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ryan Weston as the new Vice President of Exploration for the Company. Mr. Weston has previously held senior leadership roles with Noront Resources, Carlisle Goldfields, and was most recently the Vice President of Exploration at Wyloo Canada.

"With the ongoing drill campaign at El Zanjon, where visible gold was seen in the first hole with assays pending, and our grassroots gold discovery at Opinaca, Mr. Weston is joining us as Vice President of Exploration at an exciting time for the Company," commented Targa CEO, Cameron Tymstra. "Mr.Weston is bringing a considerable amount of exploration management and discovery experience to Targa that he has gained from his more than 25 years in the industry as a professional geologist. His proven leadership and technical expertise will be a critical addition to our team and central to our continued success as we continue to advance our gold discovery portfolio."

Ryan Weston brings 25 years of global experience in base and precious metals exploration to the Company, including 3 years in Peru exploring for early-stage epithermal gold and porphyry copper deposits. He played key roles in the successful sale of Carlisle Goldfields to Alamos Gold in 2016, and of Noront Resources to Wyloo in 2022. Most recently, he served as Vice President Exploration with Wyloo Canada, where he led exploration initiatives in Ontario's Ring of Fire region. Ryan is a registered Professional Geologist in Ontario and holds an MBA from Queen's University, an M.Sc. from Laurentian University, and a B.Sc. from the University of Toronto.

Targa's new VP of Exploration, Ryan Weston, commented "I'm very excited to be joining Cam and the Targa team as we advance two back-to-back gold discoveries. The Company's initial exploration success reflects the team's exceptional ability to identify and test these early-stage opportunities. Now the real work begins in defining the size, grade, and geological controls of these new discoveries."

The board of directors and management team would like to sincerely thank Lorne Warner, Targa's outgoing Vice President of Exploration, for his strong efforts and guidance during the Company's formative years as a public company.

Stock Options

Targa's board of directors has approved the issuance of 200,000 incentive options to Ryan Weston. The options have an exercise price of $0.70 and a term of five years. 25% of the options will vest immediately with the remaining options vesting at a rate of 25% every 4 months. The board of directors has also approved the issuance of 100,000 incentive options to the new Corporate Secretary, Susy Horna. Those options have an exercise price of $0.70 and a term of five years and will vest immediately. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock options plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Targa

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's focus is on early-stage projects in premier mining jurisdictions with strong potential for making Tier 1 grass roots precious metals discoveries. Targa's principal asset is its Opinaca gold project in Quebec where wide-spread gold mineralization was recently discovered during a maiden drill campaign in 2025. The Company has also recently acquired options to earn up to 80% equity interests in the Venidero and El Zanjon gold-silver projects in Santa Cruz, Argentina and is actively drilling at El Zanjon.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "proposed", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the appointment of Ryan Weston as Vice President of Exploration; the anticipated contribution of Mr. Weston's experience to the Company's exploration programs; the issuance of stock options to Mr. Weston and Susy Horna and the vesting of such options; the ongoing diamond drill program at the El Zanjon gold-silver project; the continued advancement of the Company's Opinaca gold project in Quebec; and the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties generally.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Targa, future payments and other obligations, agreements, acquisitions and re-organization of Targa and its affiliates, future growth potential for Targa and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the viability and accuracy of reported exploration results; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Targa's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Targa's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and Targa has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: price volatility of gold and other metals; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mineral exploration activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Targa's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Targa has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Targa does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Targa Exploration Corp.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Cameron Tymstra, CEO and President, Tel: 416-668-1495, Email: [email protected], Website: www.targaexploration.com