TARGA ANNOUNCES START OF DRILLING AT OPINACA GOLD PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (OTCQB: TRGEF) ("Targa" or the "Company") today announced that drilling has commenced at its Opinaca Gold Project ("Opinaca") located in the James Bay region of Quebec. Kenorland Minerals is acting as Project Operator and managing the maiden drill program at Opinaca.

Highlights

A minimum of 2,500m of core drilling planned

of core drilling planned Average depth hole depth of 415m

Targeting intersection of magnetic domain boundary and interpreted structures

Drill holes located at head of gold-in-till trains

"It is always an exciting time when the first drill hole starts advancing on a new project" commented Targa CEO, Cameron Tymstra. "We have spent the past two years homing in on these gold targets at Opinaca and I would like to thank our team, contractors, and the Kenorland crew for their efforts that helped get us to this point. The closest historic drill collar is 20km away in a different geological subprovince, so we are truly exploring in uncharted territory. We have seen a lot of gold in the glacial overburden, hopefully we will soon have an answer as to where it's all coming from."

Drill Program

The maiden drill program at Opinaca is planned to test the large 4km-long magnetic anomaly that sits below the significant gold-in-till signature discovered from 2023 and 2024 surface sampling (Figure 1)(see press releases dated January 16 and November 25, 2024).

Kenorland Minerals is continuing to act as Project Operator at Opinaca with the drilling being conducted by Chibougamau Diamond Drilling of Quebec. Drilling commenced on night shift of September 14th and is expected to take approximately 30 days to complete. Drilling and support crew are based out of the Winsome camp on the all-season Trans-Taiga road and travelling to and from site via helicopter.

The drill program will consist of a minimum of 2,500m of diamond core drilling. The first six holes are planned as three fences of two holes each ranging from 340 to 450m deep, with an average hole depth of 415m.

The first drill fence will test the magnetic domain boundary at the head of a 1km-long string of Heavy Mineral Concentrate ("HMC") samples that all returned more than 40 grains of gold each. The second fence will target what is interpreted as a possible nose of a fold hinge in an area with the highest concentration of boulders with >0.1g/t Au, including the highest value found to date on the property of 6.67g/t Au. The third fence will target an area of interest with the highest gold grain count from HMC sampling of 123 gold grains (Figures 2 & 3).

Targa's drill permits for Opinaca cover 20 drill pad locations around the magnetic and geochemical anomaly. If time and budget permit, and based on observations of drill core from the first holes, significant optionality exists for moving the drill rig to alternate locations.

Wildwood Exploration Inc. Settlement

Targa and Wildwood Exploration Inc. ("Wildwood") have agreed to eliminate the final $315,000 cash payment due to Wildwood for the purchase of the Leaf River, Ungava, and Musquaro properties (see press releases dated April 17 and May 11, 2023) in exchange for the issuance of a total of 600,000 common shares of Targa.

About the Opinaca Gold Project

The Opinaca Project is located in the James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 45km south of the all-season Trans-Taiga Road and 140km northeast of the Eleonore gold mine. The Opinaca Project covers 85,267 contiguous hectares of the Opinaca geological sub-province, dominantly a metasedimentary region with neoarchean-aged igneous intrusions including of the Vieux Comptoir suite of granites. Till sampling and prospecting work in 2023 and 2024 has identified a 7km-long gold target trend near the center of the project. Boulder sampling in 2024 returned a dozen boulders with anomalous (>0.1g/t) gold values, including up to 6.7g/t Au. A recent airborne magnetic survey has identified a 4km magnetic anomaly at the center of the gold trend.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Adrian Lupascu M. Sc. P.Geo., Exploration Manager of Targa Exploration Corp., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43 -101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Targa

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Targa's principal asset is it's Opinaca Gold Project where a significant gold-in-till anomaly has been identified over a strike length of 7km.

Website: www.targaexploration.com

For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Cameron Tymstra, CEO and President, Tel: 416-668-1495, Email: [email protected]