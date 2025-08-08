TARGA ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED $500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (OTCQB: TRGEF) ("Targa" or the "Company") today announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of the sale of flow-through shares of the Company (each, an "FT Share") at a price of C$0.15 per FT share.

Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and in section 359.1 of the Quebec Tax Act with respect to purchasers in Quebec.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration of the Company's Opinaca gold project. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" in Quebec that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company has agreed to renounce such qualifying expenditures with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025, in an amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of FT Shares, and incur such expenses by December 31, 2026.

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about August 22, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Closing Date.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About the Opinaca Gold Project

The Opinaca Project is located in the James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 45km south of the all-season Trans-Taiga Road and 140km northeast of the Eleonore gold mine. The Opinaca Project covers 85,267 contiguous hectares of the Opinaca geological sub-province, dominantly a metasedimentary region with neoarchean-aged igneous intrusions including of the Vieux Comptoir suite of granites. Till sampling and prospecting work in 2023 and 2024 has identified a 7km-long gold target trend near the center of the project. Boulder sampling in 2024 returned a dozen boulders with anomalous (>0.1g/t) gold values, including up to 6.7g/t Au. A recent airborne magnetic survey has identified a 4km magnetic anomaly at the center of the gold trend.

About Targa

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Targa's principal asset is it's Opinaca Gold Project where a significant gold-in-till anomaly has been identified over a strike length of 7km. Targa is planning a maiden drill program at Opinaca in 2025.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Cameron Tymstra, CEO and President

Tel: 416-668-1495

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.targaexploration.com

