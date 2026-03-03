TARGA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BRYCE ROXBURGH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ISSUES STOCK OPTIONS

CSE: TEX | OTCQB: TRGEF | FRA: V6Y

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (OTCQB: TRGEF) ("Targa" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Bryce Roxburgh to its Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately, and the issuance of incentive stock options. Mr. Roxburgh brings five decades of mineral deposit discovery experience and strategic leadership from around the globe, with significant experience making worldclass discoveries in South America.

"We are incredibly humbled by Bryce's decision to join the Targa Exploration Board of Directors" commented Targa CEO, Cameron Tymstra. "Bryce has one of the industry's strongest track records of making and progressing Tier-1 mineral discoveries around the world. Much of his five decades of experience was in South America, which included leading the team which made the Cerro Moro discovery, located in the same region of Argentina as our Venidero and El Zanjon projects. His experience at Rugby Resources, the company from which Venidero and El Zanjon were spun out of when Rugby was acquired, will be invaluable to us as we launch a maiden drill program at El Zanjon scheduled to commence next month."

Mr. Roxburgh is an accomplished geologist and currently a Director at Andina Copper, which recently acquired Rugby Resources where Mr. Roxburgh was a founding shareholder and former CEO. He founded Exeter Resource Corporation ("Exeter") in 2003 which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2017 after Exeter discovered and progressed the Caspiche copper-gold porphyry deposit in Chile. Extorre, a company spun out to Exeter's shareholders, separately advanced the Cerro Moro gold discovery in Santa Cruz, Argentina until it was acquired by Yamana Gold in 2012.

His career has covered Australia, South-East Asia and South America and includes senior technical and management roles with Amoco Minerals Australia Company and Cyprus Mines Corporation, where he led teams that discovered multiple orebodies including Selwyn and Red Dome mines. Mr. Roxburgh was the Exploration Manager managing the discovery team for the Didipio gold-copper mine in the Philippines. He holds a BSc (1971) in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Sydney.

Stock Options

Targa's board of directors has approved the issuance of 1,400,000 incentive options to various directors, management, and consultants of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.47 and a term of five years and will vest immediately. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock options plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Targa

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's focus is on early-stage projects in premier mining jurisdictions with strong potential for making Tier 1 grass roots precious metals discoveries. Targa's principal asset is its Opinaca gold project in Quebec where wide-spread gold mineralization was recently discovered during a maiden drill campaign in 2025. The Company has also recently acquired options to earn up to 80% equity interests in the Venidero and El Zanjon gold-silver projects in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "proposed", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: start of drilling programs; and the exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Targa, future payments and other obligations, agreements, acquisitions and re-organization of Targa and its affiliates, future growth potential for Targa and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the viability and accuracy of reported exploration results; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Targa's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Targa's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and Targa has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: price volatility of gold and other metals; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mineral exploration activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Targa's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Targa has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Targa does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Targa Exploration Corp.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Cameron Tymstra, CEO and President, Tel: 416-668-1495, Email: [email protected], Website: www.targaexploration.com