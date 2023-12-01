TARGA AMENDS TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CSE: TEX | OTCQB: TRGEF | FRA: V6Y

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (OTCQB: TRGEF) ("Targa" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") which was previously announced on October 26, 2023.

Pursuant to the amended terms, the Offering will consist of the sale of: (i) hard dollar units of the Company (each, an "HD Unit") at a price of $0.15 per HD Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit; and (iii) Quebec super-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Super FT Unit" and together with the HD Units and FT Units, the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Super FT Unit. Aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be up to $2,200,000 consisting of a combination of HD Units, FT Units and Super FT Units.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date which is 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below), subject to an acceleration clause. If the 10-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares as quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.40 at the close of any trading day, then the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release") announcing that the expiry date of the Warrants shall be deemed to be on the 30th day following the issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). All Warrants that remain unexercised following the Accelerated Expiry Date shall immediately expire and all rights of holders of such Warrants shall be terminated without any compensation to such holder.

Each FT Unit and Super FT Unit will be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Super FT Unit will also be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in section 359.1 of the Quebec Tax Act with respect to purchasers in Quebec.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration of the Company's lithium projects and for working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Units and Super FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures. The Company has agreed to renounce such qualifying expenditures with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023, in an aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of FT Units and Super FT Units.

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about December 8, 2023 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Closing Date.

About Targa

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian lithium exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Targa's lithium project portfolio consists of fifteen projects in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan and covers over 400,000 hectares of prospective ground, most of which has never been explored previously for lithium. Targa is part of the Inventa Capital group of companies.

For further information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Cameron Tymstra, CEO and President, Tel: 416-668-1495, Email: [email protected], Website: www.targaexploration.com