Tarachi Closes Magistral Acquisition, Adds to its Board and Provides Project Updates

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (PINK: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 17, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Manto Resources S.A. de C.V. ("Manto") of the Magistral Mill and Tailings project (the "Magistral Project") in Durango, Mexico. The Acquisition was previously announced by the Company on October 15, 2020 and February 8, 2021.

In addition, the Company has appointed Cole McClay as a director nominated by Manto pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement entered into in connection with the Acquisition.

Mr. McClay has over 10 years of senior management experience including in the development of corporate strategy, operations and marketing. He has been instrumental in raising venture capital and providing consulting on operations for international mining, exploration, agriculture and healthcare businesses. Mr. McClay has supervised management teams from business start-up through to whole company acquisition and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University.

The Company would also like to provide the following updates related to its Magistral and Tarachi projects.

Magistral Mill and Tailings

The Company has retained Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") to conduct a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Magistral Project and to determine if modifications need to be made to the mill's existing flowsheet prior to commissioning the facility.

Additional Magistral Project updates include:

An updated 3D drone survey of the tailings material, mill, tailings storage facility ("TSF") and surrounding area has been completed.

An electrical requirement audit necessary for applying to have the plant re-connected to the local power grid is to be completed by the end of the week.

Audits are underway of the existing environmental, water and operating permits to ascertain their current status and compliance requirements to ensure all necessary permits are active well in advance of the planned start-up in early 2022.

A team of engineers will be on site this week to perform a detailed review of the current plant, equipment and Merrill-Crowe system.

An auger drill rig will be mobilized to site next week to sample the tailings basin. Six confirmation holes and eleven in-fill holes will be completed and assayed as per Ausenco's recommendations. Material will also be collected for additional metallurgical test work.

Tarachi Exploration

Underground diamond core drilling on the Jabali concession has been progressing steadily.

Drill hole JAB-21-008 with an azimuth of 180 o and dip of -30 o was completed with a final hole depth of 121.5m

and dip of -30 was completed with a final hole depth of Drill hole JAB-21-009 with an azimuth of 120 o and dip of -30 o was completed with a final hole depth of 137m .

and dip of -30 was completed with a final hole depth of . Drill hole JAB-21-010 with an azimuth of 90o and dip of -30o is underway and expected to be completed by March 18 th with a planned depth of 120m .

Assays from all three holes will be sent to the lab in Hermosillo this week after the completion of the current hole. With current backlogs experienced at the lab, turn-around for the assays is expected to take 6-8 weeks. A surface RC drill rig will be mobilizing to Jabali next week to begin testing the 450m corridor between the La Dura mine and the Zaragoza workings to the south.

Tarachi CEO, Cameron Tymstra stated: "Things are already off to a great start at Magistral. With the acquisition officially closed, we have initiated work on the preliminary economic assessment and a drill crew is mobilizing soon to collect sample material from the tailings basin for the metallurgical work and updated resource estimate. We are excited to be moving this asset towards production and expect to have the preliminary economic assessment completed by the end of the second quarter. I am also happy to welcome Cole McClay to the board and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow Tarachi."

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted stock options to an officer of Tarachi, under the Company's stock option plan. An aggregate amount of 167,000 stock options have been granted at an exercise price of $0.30 and will vest immediately. They are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of the grant and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Tarachi Gold

Tarachi Gold is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Tarachi project covers 3,708ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's La India mine. Tarachi has also acquired the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico. Magistral includes a 1,000 tpd mill and access to a tailings resource (non-compliant with NI 43-101) estimated to contain 1.3Mt at 2.05g/t Au which the Company expects to bring into production in 2022.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, VP Exploration and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

