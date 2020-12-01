Tarachi Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

(CSE: TRG)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (PINK: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mahesh Liyanage and Jen Hanson have joined the Company. Mr. Liyanage has joined the role of Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Hanson has joined the role of Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Martin Bajic has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Director. Mr. Leighton Bocking will step down as Corporate Secretary but remain on as a Director. The Company thanks Mr. Bajic for his service and contributions and wishes him the very best in his endeavours.

Mr. Liyanage is a seasoned, organized, and responsible Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of experience across diverse industries. Special strengths in Canadian public company reporting and regulatory compliance, business spin-offs/ mergers and acquisitions, treasury management, Canadian and US tax compliance. He has many years of experience with Mexican mining companies and specializes in helping Canadian companies achieve optimal operations in Mexico. He was most recently with Evrim/Orogen and in the past he had worked with the Manex Resource Group.

Jennifer Hanson is a dedicated and versatile Senior Professional that brings more than 22 years of excellence in all aspects of corporate finance, accounting and regulatory experience in several industries.

For further information: and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Lorne Warner, CEO, Tel: (250) 574-5767, Email: [email protected]