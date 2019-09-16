Tantalus Labs Launches Proprietary Limited Release Cannabis Cultivar

Sky Pilot, the first limited release cultivar from the B.C.-based cannabis producer, now available in recreational stores

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Tantalus Labs Ltd. ("Tantalus Labs"), a B.C.-based licensed cannabis producer known for their proprietary genetics and established product lines, have expanded their offerings into a new, exclusive and limited release cannabis product. Sky Pilot, the first of a series of limited cultivars, joins the recognized Sungrown product range to add to the reputation of Tantalus Labs as refined cannabis curators.

Aptly named after the prominent Sky Pilot peak in the Tantalus Mountain Range, Sky Pilot is a cultivar exclusive to Tantalus Labs, intentionally curated for its unique botany and cannabinoid profile. The high THC hybrid is a sweet and pungent Indica-dominant strain, selected deliberately by the Cultivation Team at Tantalus Labs from a cross of their popular Blue Dream cultivar. Sky Pilot is an exciting product for customers who already enjoy the Blue Dream flavour and terpene profile, retaining the latter's sweet, berry tones while crafted to showcase a higher THC content and larger, denser bud structure with enhanced trichome density.

Proprietary and competitive flower offerings of cultivars such as Sky Pilot allow Tantalus Labs to achieve premium pricing for their strains and solidify the producer's standing as a nationally celebrated grower. "Premium flower offerings such as Sky Pilot, developed by our groundbreaking R&D team, are an essential part of what differentiates Tantalus Labs," says Dan Sutton, CEO, Tantalus Labs. "These exclusive products are what appeal so greatly to our customer base. They prove our commitment to ongoing iteration of novel and exclusive cultivars that stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world."

Sky Pilot is now available in recreational channels in B.C. and will roll out across Alberta and Saskatchewan throughout this week. The proprietary cultivar will be sold in dried flower and pre-rolled formats and will only be available for a limited time.

As with all of the Tantalus Labs products, Sky Pilot was sustainably grown with clean, natural inputs at the first federally licensed cannabis-tailored greenhouse of its kind in North America, SunLab¹. For more information on Tantalus Labs, visit tantaluslabs.com.

About Tantalus Labs

Tantalus Labs is committed to Sungrown cultivation of world class cannabis products. Owned and operated in British Columbia, the Tantalus Labs team is a group of specialized scientists, engineers, and designers committed to the advancement of agricultural science. They believe that passion for natural, Sungrown cultivation methods will usher in a brighter future for clean cannabis. For more information, visit tantaluslabs.com .

