Tanla Solutions Announces onboarding of three new members as Directors

"The appointments of Sanjay Kapoor, Rohit Bhasin and Sanjay Baweja to the board are in line with Tanla's commitment to adding highly accomplished board members with outstanding credentials and industry-wide acclaim. Our Board looks forward to their industry expertise and valuable insights in our growth journey," commented Uday Reddy, CMD at Tanla.

About Sanjay Kapoor

Telecom and Technology expert, Sanjay Kapoor is extending his relationship with Tanla Solutions as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Kapoor has earned wide recognition by working with esteemed companies, advising as a Board member for various companies. Mr. Kapoor has worked with companies such as Xerox, Micromax as the Chairman and Bharti Airtel as the CEO. Mr Kapoor is an active member in industry forums such as CII, COAI and NASSCOM. Mr. Kapoor was a Board and an Executive committee member of GSMA and has been a Board member for companies such as Indus Towers, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd and PVR Limited to name a few. Additionally, he has acted as the Senior Advisor with Boston Consulting Group.

About Rohit Bhasin

With 35 years of experience, Mr. Bhasin has worked with esteemed organizations such as Standard Chartered Bank, AIG Inc, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He has had a distinguished record serving as an advisor across a number of organizations including a member of PwC India's Leadership Team (ILT) and a member of PwC's Global Network of Valuation Leaders and currently acts as an independent trustee on the PwC India Foundation.

Mr Rohit has also acted as an Independent Director on the Board of GE Capital Services India and a Chairman for the Board's Audit Sub Committee. In the past, he has also served as an Independent Director on the Board of Fortis Healthcare Limited and a Board Member for SecureNow.

About Sanjay Baweja

Sanjay Baweja has over three decades of experience with a specialization in finance across sectors like e-Commerce, Infrastructure and Telecom. He has worked with several big brands including Emaar MGF Land Limited as Executive President for Corporate Affairs and Chief Risk Officer, Bharti Airtel, Xerox Modicorp, Digital Equipment and Ballarpur Industries.

Mr. Baweja was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Suzlon Energy Ltd. At Suzlon, he was part of the core strategic think tank of the company that defines the strategic roadmap for increased profitability and contributes to overall organizational development. Prior to Suzlon, he has worked as the CFO for renowned companies such as Flipkart and Tata Communications.

In conclusion

Mr. Baweja, Mr. Bhasin and Mr. Kapoor are all established leaders in their fields and will be a great value addition to Tanla Solutions' Board of members committee. Working across sectors, with a strong background in finance, Mr. Bhasin and Mr. Baweja's focus will be on building a sound financial strategy for Tanla Solutions.

About Tanla Solutions

Tanla is a Hyderabad, India-based company, established in 1999. It is a global leader in its domain as one of the largest Cloud Communication providers, handling over 120 bn business communications annually. Tanla is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease, and simplicity of Cloud Communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.

