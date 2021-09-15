Tandia Financial Credit Union Slated to Implement FICANEX AI-Powered Chatbot

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") and FICANEX Technology Inc. ("FICANEX Technology"), an entity wholly-owned by Prodigy, are pleased to announce that Tandia Financial Credit Union is the latest financial institution to be adopting tunl.chat pursuant to an agreement entered into on September 14, 2021. Through AI-powered capabilities, tunl.chat will provide personalized, conversational banking for over 29,000 members and many others interested in Tandia Financial Credit Union's diverse selection of products and services.

"The success of our members is ultimately our success, which is why delivering unparalleled products and services is our priority. tunl.chat offers our financial institution the exciting opportunity to keep up with the ever-changing digital space we operate in. We are thrilled to be able to bring our members this innovative solution that will provide them with convenient answers to their questions, no matter when or where they may be." says Richard Davies, CEO at Tandia Financial Credit Union.

With the power to provide answers in any service category imaginable, tunl.chat has the ability to fully automate up to 70% of inquiries on a 24/7 basis. While providing a human touch can prove to be challenging for many financial institutions, tunl.chat empowers employees to focus on high-value, revenue-generating interactions while reducing call wait times. Access to extensive data analytics helps identity key opportunities to improve the service experience and increase member satisfaction.

"Our team is proud to work with Tandia Financial Credit Union to elevate their customer service experience and bring their members the digital self-service they desire. With tunl.chat, Tandia members will have access to the information they need without compromising on convenience and that is something we are extremely proud of. We are looking forward to the road ahead as we work with the Tandia Financial Credit Union team to build their custom bot." says Andrew Obee, President at FICANEX Technology.

About FICANEX Technology

FICANEX Technology empowers financial services providers to accelerate innovation by providing next-generation digital services in support of financial institutions across Canada, allowing them to effectively compete in the digital era. FICANEX Technology has its roots in collaboration and developed and supports the tunl. Fintech integration marketplace and open banking platform. Today, FICANEX Technology is well known for its tunl.chat solution and its innovative roadmap that focuses on operational efficiency and delivering an improved customer experience for financial institutions of all sizes across Canada.

For more information on FICANEX Technology visit https://Ficanex.Technology

About Tandia Financial Credit Union

Tandia Financial Credit Union is a full-service financial institution located in Southern Ontario, providing a broad spectrum of financial services to over 29,000 members across 11 branches. Tandia Financial Credit Union is driven to lead the cooperative banking movement by delivering unparalleled products and services through a mutually rewarding relationships with their members and the communities they serve.

For more information please visit:

https://www.tandia.com/

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and tunl.™ for open banking and customer chat support, coupled with seamless integration of our partners best-of-breed Fintech platforms. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, open banking, payments and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards.

For more information on…

Prodigy Ventures visit https://Prodigy.Ventures

Prodigy Labs visit https:/ProdigyLabs.net

IDVerifact visit https://IDVerifact.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Prodigy Ventures Inc.

For further information: PLEASE CONTACT: FICANEX TECHNOLOGY: Andrew Obee, President, [email protected], 289-242-1472; Michael Barr, Chief Customer Officer, FICANEX Technology, (905)-864-5992, [email protected]; PRODIGY VENTURES INC.: Andrew Hilton, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 416-606-8833; Tandia Financial Credit Union: Richard Davies, CEO, [email protected], 1-800-598-2891

Related Links

https://prodigy.ventures/

