Tampax will support Tempo athletes on and off the court and expand Canadian girls' access to basketball through a partnership with Lay-Up Youth Basketball

Tampax named Official Period Protection Sponsor of the Toronto Tempo.

Through a partnership with Lay-Up Youth Basketball, Tampax will help support youth access to basketball.

Partnership supports women and girls in sport by helping remove barriers to participation and encouraging the next generation of athletes to stay active in basketball.

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Tampax announced a new sponsorship agreement with the Toronto Tempo, becoming the team's Official Period Protection Partner. The sponsorship reflects Tampax's commitment to empowering women and girls in sport by ensuring athletes have the period protection and confidence they need to perform at their best.

Tampax Named Official Period Protection Partner of the Toronto Tempo (CNW Group/Tampax)

As part of the partnership, Tampax will help protect the Tempo's home court at Coca-Cola Coliseum throughout the season, with brand integration across home games and a dedicated Tampax-sponsored game night this upcoming season. The collaboration will also include opportunities to engage fans, including ticket giveaways, and celebrating the growing momentum of women's basketball in Canada.

To expand youth access to basketball, Tampax is also partnering with Lay-Up Youth Basketball, a Canadian charity that delivers cost-free, community-based basketball programming. Tampax's contribution will support Lay-Up Youth programming, with the goal of helping young people build confidence and life skills through basketball.

"At Tampax, we believe periods should never hold someone back from participating in sport or pursuing what they love," said Grace Solylo, Senior Brand Manager, Tampax Canada. "Partnering with the Tempo and Lay-Up Youth Basketball are exciting opportunities to support athletes at the highest level while also helping create pathways for the next generation of girls in basketball."

"At the Tempo, we're intentional about partnering with brands that genuinely align with our values, and Tampax is a strong example of that," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer, Toronto Tempo. "Our shared commitment to supporting women and girls -- both in sport and in the community -- makes this partnership especially meaningful. We're proud to work together with Tampax and Lay-Up Youth Basketball to remove barriers, invest in communities, and help bring the game of basketball to more people across Canada."

"Access to sport can play a critical role in helping young people build the skills, confidence and relationships they need to navigate their futures and sustain wellbeing," said Micaella Riche, Executive Director, Lay-Up Youth Basketball. "We're proud to work with Tampax to help create more pathways for girls to stay active in basketball and experience everything sport has to offer, ultimately readying them for progress, employment and sustainable social lives."

To learn more about Lay-Up Youth Basketball programming and how you can help support young athletes in your community through volunteering, donations or local involvement, visit , www.layup.ca.

About Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Rapts, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

About Tampax

Procter & Gamble's leading tampon brand, Tampax, exists to help women and girls better manage their periods through superior no see, no-feel period protection and medically accurate period education. With more than 80 years of period protection expertise, Tampax meets a variety of needs with a product lineup that includes Tampax Pearl, Tampax Radiant, Tampax Pearl, Tampax Radiant and Tampax Compact. Only Tampax tampons offer a LeakGuard™ Braid and five absorbency sizes to help provide leak-free periods. Please visit https://tampax.com/en-us/ for more information.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Tampax®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Lay-Up Youth Basketball

Lay-Up is a charitable organization delivering cost-free, community-based basketball programming in Toronto's Neighbourhood Improvement Areas. Using an evidence-based development program, basketball coaches implement a culture-forward approach to support children and youth. On-court and off-court experiences are designed to build skills and confidence.

SOURCE Tampax

For further information: Natalie Homewood, [email protected]