Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: TVE

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on May 10, 2023, were duly passed. 232,154,198 common shares, representing 41.7% of Tamarack's 556,940,664 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the meeting.

The following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 21, 2023, were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Tamarack's articles or by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For (%)

John Rooney

226,956,420 (99.3 %)

Caralyn Bennett

227,492,252 (99.5 %)

Jeffrey Boyce

224,435,483 (98.1 %)

Kathleen Hogenson

227,410,769 (99.4 %)

John Leach

227,423,610 (99.5 %)

Brian Schmidt

227,565,977 (99.5 %)

Marnie Smith

226,467,568 (99.0 %)

Robert Spitzer

220,133,083 (96.3 %)





KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For (%) 225,751,935 (97.2 %)



A full report on the voting results is available under Tamarack's profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and EOR plays in Alberta. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

SOURCE Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

For further information: Brian Schmidt, President & CEO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Phone: 403.263.4440, www.tamarackvalley.ca; Steve Buytels, VP Finance & CFO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Phone: 403.263.4440, www.tamarackvalley.ca