Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on May 7, 2025, were duly passed. 271,387,753 common shares, representing 52.68% of Tamarack's 515,132,301 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 14, 2025, were elected as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Tamarack's articles or by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) John Rooney 239,123,420 (97.115 %) Rene Amirault 245,200,742 (99.584 %) Caralyn Bennett 241,844,017 (98.220 %) Shannon Joseph 241,749,693 (98.182 %) John Leach 245,065,404 (99.529 %) Marnie Smith 243,955,993 (99.078 %) Robert Spitzer 240,713,817 (97.761 %) Brian Schmidt 245,056,468 (99.525 %)

KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For (%) 263,531,909 (97.106 %)

A full report on the voting results is available under Tamarack's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake and Clearwater plays in Alberta while also pursuing EOR upside in these core areas. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

For additional information, please contact: Brian Schmidt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Phone: 403.263.4440, www.tamarackvalley.ca; Steve Buytels, Chief Financial Officer, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Phone: 403.263.4440, www.tamarackvalley.ca; Christine Ezinga, VP Business Development & Sustainability, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Phone: 403.263.4440, www.tamarackvalley.ca