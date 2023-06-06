TAMAGOTCHI™ LAUNCHES NEW TAMAGOTCHI UNI WITH CHARLI D'AMELIO AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR!

Everyone's Favorite Virtual Pet Just Became More Unique, United, and Universal!

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The toy that sparked a worldwide virtual pet frenzy in the 90s is about to shake up the toy industry once again with an all-new device, Tamagotchi Uni, marking the brand's first simultaneous global launch of core Tamagotchi! With over 91 million sales worldwide, Tamagotchi is now connecting fans globally, for the first time with a truly unique device created for the modern digital world, taking its brand transcending nurturing virtual pet experience to a whole new level.

Tamagotchi Uni allows fans to connect in a completely new way with the Tamaverse, the metaverse of the Tamagotchi world. Fans can now play together with the Tamaverse's Tama Arena, Tama Parties, Tama Fashion, and Tama Travel features, opening up the fun to a global scale. Tamagotchi Uni is also chock-full of new features, allowing fans their own unique experience, including DIY activities, exploring with your character, and an in-device social platform.

Tamagotchi Uni personalizes the virtual pet experience like never before with endless character options, allowing Tamagotchi characters to now have different looks, personalities, and even hobbies! The ability to connect to Wi-Fi gives fans a chance to connect, customize their characters in unique ways, and have access to downloadable content and updates!

"Tamagotchi fans are always looking for new ways to personalize their experience while nurturing their character, and Tamagotchi Uni opens the door to endless possibilities to do so," said Tara Badie, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Senior Director Brand Strategy. "Not only are we thrilled to be able to give fans this opportunity, we're excited to see them in the Tamaverse!"

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America has tapped TikTok sensation, entrepreneur and global superstar, Charli D'Amelio, as the global ambassador to showcase what makes Tamagotchi Uni unique, united, and universal. A celebrated creator herself, Charli was a natural fit when choosing the face of Tamagotchi Uni, which expands on the nurturing play pattern with exciting features that infuse creativity and personality. The Hulu star will give her loyal fans a firsthand look at the new device with a content series on her social channels.

"I'm a HUGE Tamagotchi fan and I'm so excited to be able to partner with the brand to launch an all-new device designed for a new generation," said Charli D'Amelio. "The Tamagotchi Uni is a whole new experience and gives fans the opportunity to customize the play in an exciting and interactive new way!"

The global launch isn't the only first for Tamagotchi Uni. For the first time in North America and Europe, the on-the-go fun of Tamagotchi will be taken to the next level with a wristband to transform the device into a wearable accessory. The Tamagotchi characters fans have grown up knowing and loving will also speak for the first time alongside expanded gameplay.

Tamagotchi Uni is available for pre-order on Amazon starting today before launching at mass on July 15th, available in purple or pink shells with an included wearable wristband. Fans can also pre-order the Tamagotchi Uni Bands (choose between black or white) to change their look or a Lanyard (choose 2 different styles) to wear their Tamagotchi Uni differently. Later this month, Charli D'Amelio will kick off the global launch with a series of TikTok videos, Instagram content, press and interviews, and an exclusive media/influencer event preview in the heart of New York City.

Tamagotchi Uni Features:

UNIQUE . Raise a UniTama that's one-of-a-kind, inside and out, with unique personalities, accessories and decorating.

. Raise a UniTama that's one-of-a-kind, inside and out, with unique personalities, accessories and decorating. UNITED . Connect Tamagotchi Uni devices to play together, craft together, exchange items and propose!

. Connect Tamagotchi Uni devices to play together, craft together, exchange items and propose! UNIVERSAL . Link to the world through the Tamaverse where you can meet characters from around the world, sample global fashions and share your UniTama's style, go on globetrotting adventures and meet the partner of your UniTama's dreams and get married!

. Link to the world through the Tamaverse where you can meet characters from around the world, sample global fashions and share your UniTama's style, go on globetrotting adventures and meet the partner of your UniTama's dreams and get married! ACCESSORY . Wear it on your wrist with the included pink (purple) band to take it with you wherever you go and to interact in new ways! Has a pink shell with blue and green, blue buttons and a blue-translucent back. (Has a purple shell with pink and teal, pink buttons and a pink-translucent back.)

. Wear it on your wrist with the included pink (purple) band to take it with you wherever you go and to interact in new ways! Has a pink shell with blue and green, blue buttons and a blue-translucent back. (Has a purple shell with pink and teal, pink buttons and a pink-translucent back.) MINI GAMES . Match your characters move in the Dance game, serve hamburgers in the Fast Food game and enjoy a seasonal game to earn Gotchi points to order food delivery, go shopping at the Tama Mall and more!

. Match your characters move in the Dance game, serve hamburgers in the Fast Food game and enjoy a seasonal game to earn Gotchi points to order food delivery, go shopping at the Tama Mall and more! CHARACTERS . Over 20 Adult characters to nurture which are a mixture of popular and new characters.

. Over 20 Adult characters to nurture which are a mixture of popular and new characters. RECHARGEABLE . Comes with a rechargeable battery and USB-C cord.

. Comes with a rechargeable battery and USB-C cord. UPDATES . Wi-Fi allows for updates for exclusive download items and new Tamaverse areas. Parental controls available.

. Wi-Fi allows for updates for exclusive download items and new Tamaverse areas. Parental controls available. MULTILINGUAL . Choose from 7 languages for gameplay: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese

. Choose from 7 languages for gameplay: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese Age 6+

For more information visit https://tamagotchi-official.com and www.youtube.com/@TamagotchiFriendsUS

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2023 Bandai Namco

Tamagotchi Uni logo: ® & © 2023 BANDAI

