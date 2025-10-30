Talos Appoints Former Cowen Digital Head Drew Forman as SVP, Head of Strategy Amid Surge in Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets

Leadership team expansion coincides with recent onboarding of large asset managers representing $21 trillion in AUM

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital assets technology and data for trading and portfolio management, announced the appointment of Drew Forman as Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy. In this newly created executive role, Forman will lead firmwide initiatives spanning market expansion, product innovation and corporate development as Talos continues to strengthen its position at the center of the institutional digital assets ecosystem.

Drew Forman, SVP, Head of Strategy at Talos

As Head of Cowen Digital, Forman launched a full-service, institutional digital assets platform that offered trade execution, custody through partners, and aggregated liquidity solutions for traditional institutions entering the market. He brings to Talos deep experience in derivatives trading, having led Cowen's equity derivatives desk, co-led the trading desk at Macro Risk Advisors, and held senior derivatives trading roles at Nomura and J.P. Morgan. Most recently, at Hudson Bay Capital, he focused on the portfolio management and trading of equity volatility strategies, further demonstrating his analytical rigor in traditional finance.

"We're very fortunate to welcome Drew Forman to Talos," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "We've seen significant growth in traditional institutions entering digital assets, and with that comes a tremendous opportunity for Talos to support their sophisticated workflows. Drew's proven leadership in building and scaling businesses across traditional and digital finance makes him uniquely positioned to help chart Talos's next phase of growth."

Forman will report directly to CEO Anton Katz, overseeing business strategy, exploring inorganic growth and partnership opportunities, and helping to define the firm's long-term positioning across both digital and traditional asset markets. His mandate includes driving alignment across the organization and ensuring that Talos's platform continues to be the trusted infrastructure layer for financial institutions.

Forman's appointment reflects Talos's ongoing momentum and the broader wave of institutional engagement in digital assets. Over the past year, Talos has onboarded as clients multiple leading asset managers representing approximately $21 trillion in assets under management (AUM), as well as hedge funds collectively managing over $100 billion in AUM. In addition, several retail brokers have adopted Talos's technology, enabling over 100 million end users to trade digital assets.

Recent growth milestones also include the integration of the Talos order and execution management system (OEMS) with BlackRock's Aladdin® investment platform, and the acquisitions of four best-in-class digital assets firms: data provider Coin Metrics, risk management platform Cloudwall, institutional DeFi technology provider Skolem, and portfolio engineering platform D3X Systems. These strategic moves advance Talos's commitment to delivering an institutional-grade platform that supports the full lifecycle of digital asset investment.

"I've followed Talos's evolution with admiration, from assembling the broadest connectivity network to building out the most comprehensive execution and portfolio management system for digital assets," added Forman. "This is an inflection point not only for Talos, but for the convergence of digital and traditional finance. I'm honored to join the leadership team to help shape the firm's strategic direction and accelerate the next phase of growth."

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology and data that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading, portfolio and data systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key providers in the digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians, and more – through a single interface. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

