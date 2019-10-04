Talks will resume today for CUPE education workers

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will resume bargaining today with the Council of Trustees' Association and the Government of Ontario, on behalf of 55,000 education workers.

Ongoing talks are aimed at ending the work-to-rule job action that will escalate to full strike on Monday, October 7th, if no deal can be reached before then.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. today, the parties have agreed to suspend public communications regarding the substance and process of negotiations, while bargaining continues.

CUPE represents educational assistants, custodians, early childhood educators, office administrators, library workers, tradespeople, instructors, IT specialists, child and youth workers, psychologists, social workers, speech-language pathologists and many others.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Mary Unan, CUPE Communications, 647-390-9839, munan@cupe.ca; Matthew Stella, CUPE Communications, 613-252-4377, mstella@cupe.ca

