Talisker Strengthens Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christy Smith and Robert Power as directors and the resignation of founding director, Brent Gilchrist. Mr. Gilchrist will be continuing as an advisor to the Board.

Christy Smith is a member of the K'omoks First Nation and a highly skilled and accomplished professional with 25 years of proven expertise working with natural resource companies and indigenous communities. Her work is deeply rooted in reconciliation and decolonizing the approach to ways of doing business. She specializes in developing long lasting relations through consultation and engagement and works closely with projects developing community-based indicators, socio economic and land use baseline reports and impact assessments. Christy has experience in project management, negotiations, strategic planning, risk assessments, facilitation, and mediation. She is recognized for her professional and personal understanding of Indigenous worldviews. Christy has a BA in Native Studies from the University of Alberta and an MBA from the University of Northern British Columbia. Christy currently serves as a Partner and Vice President, Indigenous and Stakeholder Relations with Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd. of Vancouver and Vice President, Sustainability with TDG Gold Corp. She most recently co-authored a book called Weaving Two Worlds Economic Reconciliation between Indigenous People and the Resource Sector.

Robert Power, LL.B., is an internationally ranked and former practicing lawyer. Mr. Power has extensive experience serving in governance roles with publicly listed exploration and mining companies with Canadian and international assets, including as Chairman and Special Committee member. He is the former CEO of Privateer Gold Ltd., a private gold exploration company in British Columbia and director of Bond Resources Inc. He was also the Chair and President of Canada's largest charitable granting foundation, Ontario Trillium Foundation, where charitable granting increased from $12 million to $100 million annually during his tenure. Mr. Power successfully facilitated the ISO international technical committee which led to the international acceptance of ISO Standard 14015, Environmental Assessment of Sites and Organizations. He is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal for having made a significant contribution to Canada.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO stated,

"We are very pleased to be adding directors of such caliber to Talisker's Board. Both Christy and Robert have extensive experience in the mining industry of British Columbia and bring a strong ESG skillset to the Talisker Board. I believe they will both be a great complement to the Talisker Team.

"We would like to thank Brent for his nearly four-year tenure as a Talisker director. We are very pleased that Brent will be continuing his association with the Company through an advisory role."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex, and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

