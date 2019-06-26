Talisker Shares to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Market, under the symbol TSKFF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TSK.

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Market provides a dealer market for Talisker shares in the United States providing easier access for investment for US-based shareholders. The OTCQB Market provides trading for close to 900 US and international companies through its SEC-registered OTC Link® ATS, which features over 110 broker-dealers.

Quotes for Talisker's US symbol are available directly at:

http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TSKFF/quote.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker commented, " We are pleased to have been accepted to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market which we believe will increase the Company's exposure to US retail and institutional investors, increasing liquidity for existing and new shareholders."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects consist of several early to advanced stage projects. The Toodoggone projects located in the prolific Golden Triangle include the past producing Baker Gold/Silver Project, the Shasta Mine and Baker mill infrastructure and equipment, the Chappelle (Baker and Multinational Mines) Property, the Mets Lease and the Bot Property. South Central B.C. projects include the Tulox Property, the WCGG Properties, and the Spences Bridge Regional Program, a 226,881 hectare land package covering 70% of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the listing of the common shares of Talisker on the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions. While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

For further information: Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

Related Links

https://taliskerresources.com/

