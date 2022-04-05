Talisker Resources Announces High Grade Gold Near Surface on the 55HW Vein

The hole in this release is located within the Bralorne West block. The principal targets were the 55HW and 55 veins.

Hole SB-2022-003 intersected 23.05 g/t Au over 6.95 metres close to the surface (125.2-132.15 metres depth) in the 55HW vein.

close to the surface (125.2-132.15 metres depth) in the 55HW vein. This increases the total intersects on the 55HW Vein to 53 with previously released high grade results including 38.01 g/t Au over 1.55 metres (SB-2021-100) and 33.44 g/t Au over 1.00 metres (SB-2021-058).

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 307 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.49 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.83 metres.

Terry Harbort, Talisker CEO and President commented, "At just approximately 100m vertical from surface (125m downhole) this headline intercept demonstrates easily accessable high grade mineralization over a considerable intercept length. The remaining pierce points for the 55HW vein will target additional close to surface vein material completing an extensive mineralized panel down to 600 metres depth for this structure."

Eight diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 128,491 metres (269 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 4,762 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2022-003 Hole Description

Complete results received

Located in the Bralorne West block and intersected dioritic intrusive

55HW Vein intersected as a bifurcated structure from 125.20 to 126.75 m and 129.75 to 132.15 m

and 129.75 to 55 Vein intersected from 144.85 to 147 m

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2022-003 Diamond Drill Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2022-003 125.2 125.7 0.5 36.90 55HW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 125.7 126.25 0.55 169.00 Au-GRA22 SB-2022-003 126.25 126.75 0.5 11.65 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 126.75 127.25 0.5 0.13 Dike Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 127.25 127.75 0.5 0.24 Dike Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 127.75 128.25 0.5 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 128.25 128.75 0.5 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 128.75 129.25 0.5 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 129.25 129.75 0.5 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 129.75 130.35 0.6 23.50 55HW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 130.35 131 0.65 3.34 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 131 131.5 0.5 28.30 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 131.5 132.15 0.65 18.90 Au-AA26

SB-2022-003 144.85 145.35 0.5 6.32 55 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 145.35 145.85 0.5 0.37 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 145.85 146.5 0.65 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2022-003 146.5 147 0.5 3.80 Au-AA26

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2022-003 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 178; Dip -70. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in exploring gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project, where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive, systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Diamond drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

For further information: Terry Harbort, President and CEO, [email protected], +1 416 361 2808; Matt Filgate, Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected], +1 778 679 3579