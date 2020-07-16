Talisker Intersects 31.1 g/t Au over 0.65m within 7.20 g/t over 3.45m at Bralorne Gold Project

SB-2020-006 – Bralorne Area

Hole SB-2020-005 deviated off course and was abandoned at 97.3 m with no significant results produced in this interval. Hole SB-2020-005A, suspended at 737.4m due to the COVID-19 crisis was completed as planned to a total depth of 1,013.1m, but did not show significant high-grade intersects in this interval although several mineralized structures were intersected as reported in the table of drill results.

Hole SB-2020-006 targeted the 59 Vein, intersecting the structure at 527.73m returning 11.2 g/t gold over 0.5m within a 3m zone showing up to 2.16 g/t gold in the vein halo. This intercept of the 59 Vein from hole 6 is 100m along strike, and 80m up-dip of the previously reported intercept from hole SB-2020-005A which yielded 5.81 g/t Au over 0.97m.

SB-2020-007 was targeting the near-surface continuation of high-grade shallow gold results near the top of hole SB-2020-005A. At 56.4m downhole, a vein structure was intersected which produced two consecutive samples of quartz vein yielding 3.18 g/t and 31.1 g/t gold. This intercept is listed in the table and cross section below as "New Vein Intercept" and resulted in a composite sample of 7.2 g/t Au over 3.45 m. The hanging wall of this vein also hosted halo mineralization up to 3 meters away from the main structure and hosted gold values ranging from 0.11 to 1.88 g/t. This intersection is approximately 180m up-plunge of the previously reported intersection of 19.97 g/t Au over 5.1 m from 102.7m depth in SB-2020-005A.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "These holes, the first stepping out along strike and down dip strengthen our view of the structural and grade continuity of the Bralorne deposit, showing up to 180m of vertical and 100m of horizontal high-grade continuity. We are particularly encouraged by the confirmation of the extension of high-grade close to surface mineralisation previously intersected in hole 5A also intersected in hole 7. These confirmatory results further support our model and our decision to increase the size of our drill plan."

Reported SB-2020-005A B0217434 915.69 916.21 0.52 0.23 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217435 916.21 917.38 1.17 0.07 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217436 917.38 917.88 0.50 0.29 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217437 917.88 918.38 0.50 2.60 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217438 918.38 919.00 0.62 0.61 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217439 919.00 919.50 0.50 0.05 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217441 919.50 920.00 0.50 0.02 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217442 920.00 921.00 1.00 1.55 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217443 921.00 921.69 0.69 0.77 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217444 921.69 922.32 0.63 0.18 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217445 922.32 922.87 0.55 0.99 51 Shear Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217446 922.87 923.47 0.60 0.51 51 Shear Au-AA24















SB-2020-006 B0217637 257.15 258.00 0.85 0.16 Empire Fault Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217638 258.00 258.55 0.55 0.31 Empire Fault Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217639 258.55 259.05 0.50 0.19 Empire Fault Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217641 259.05 259.65 0.60 0.34 Empire Fault Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217642 259.65 260.65 1.00 0.13 Empire Fault Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217643 260.65 261.15 0.50 0.16 Empire Fault Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217644 261.15 261.65 0.50 0.61 Empire Fault Au-AA24















SB-2020-006 B0217664 284.40 285.90 1.50 0.13 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217665 285.90 286.90 1.00 0.32 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217666 286.90 287.50 0.60 3.93 Unknown Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217667 287.50 288.00 0.50 0.64 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217668 288.00 289.00 1.00 0.25 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217669 289.00 289.50 0.50 0.41 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217671 289.50 290.50 1.00 0.36 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217672 290.50 292.00 1.50 0.13 Vein Halo Au-AA24















SB-2020-006 B0217732 525.73 526.23 0.50 0.31 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217733 526.23 526.73 0.50 1.67 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217734 526.73 527.23 0.50 2.16 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217735 527.23 527.73 0.50 0.29 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 B0217736 527.73 528.23 0.50 11.20 59 Vein Au-GRA22 SB-2020-006 B0217737 528.23 528.73 0.50 0.72 Vein Halo Au-AA24















SB-2020-007 B0217782 53.05 54.05 1.00 0.31 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 B0217783 54.05 54.55 0.50 0.38 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 B0217784 54.55 55.15 0.60 1.88 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 B0217785 55.15 55.80 0.65 0.11 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 B0217786 55.80 56.40 0.60 0.68 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 B0217787 56.40 57.35 0.95 3.18 New Vein Intercept Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 B0217788 57.35 58.00 0.65 31.10 New Vein Intercept Au-GRA22

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2020-005 deviated off the planned trajectory and was shut down before encountering any targets. SB-2020-005 was shut down before target and has collar orientation of Azimuth 159; Dip -53. SB-2020-005A was the recollar of SB-2020-005 and has collar orientation of Azimuth 154; Dip -55.7. SB-2020-006 has collar orientation of Azimuth 174; Dip -46. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-006 has collar orientation of Azimuth 174; Dip -46. SB-2020-007 has collar orientation of Azimuth 120; Dip -60. True widths are estimated at 60 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Monday, July 20th. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1jK1uK8XSpCzBt2zJQ28sw.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 322 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3 m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information: Terry Harbort, President & CEO, [email protected], +1 416 361 2808; Jason Kosec, Director Corporate Development, [email protected], +1 250 552 7424

