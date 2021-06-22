Talisker Intersects 1.17 g/t Gold over 106.75 Metres of Intrusion-Hosted Mineralization in the Pioneer Block at Bralorne

The host of the mineralization, coarse-grained felsic intrusive has been defined for 3,200m along strike, is open at depth beyond 1,000m and averages 250m wide in the central area tapering to 50m width at the ends of the body (see Figure 1).

The intrusive-hosted mineralization was first intercepted at Pioneer in Talisker's first hole at Bralorne, SB-2020-001 intersecting 98.95m at 0.54 g/t. A second hole, SB-2020-002 also intersected the edge of the body returning 23m grading 0.40 g/t.

Five additional holes have been drilled targeting the intrusive body (SB-2021-030, SB-2021-034, SB-2021-035, SB-2021-040) all intersecting multiple vein zones with visible gold (see Table 1) the best of which, SB-2021-040 intercepted 22 major vein zones with 12 occurrences of visible gold.

Talisker currently has five drill rigs on site and has completed 38,860 metres of its current 100,000 metre drill program, A sixth drill rig is expected to arrive early in July.

Table 1: Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold and Major Vein Count Drillhole Intrusive intercept Visible Gold Count Major Vein Zones Assay Results SB-2021-026 ~110m 3 14 This Release SB-2021-029 ~230m 4 6 This Release SB-2021-030 ~130m 3 9 Pending SB-2021-034 ~180m 1 16 Pending SB-2021-035 ~256m 2 7 Pending SB-2021-040 ~440m 12 22 Pending

Grade Consistency a Key Highlight at Pioneer

The 1.17 g/t gold over 106.75m intersection in hole SB-2021-026 drilled at the Pioneer Block represents the broadest and most consistent interval drilled at the Pioneer Block to date, and supports the Company's interpretations that near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization extends well beyond the Charlotte Zone to the northwest (see Figure 1 and 2). Importantly, the grade profile through this 106.75m intersection, in addition to the broad zones of mineralization intersected in holes SB-2021-022 and SB-2021-029, shows excellent consistency; hole SB-2021-26 also includes several narrower zones of high-grade gold mineralization highlighted by 67.80 g/t gold over 0.55m.

Today's assay results are exclusively from drilling at the Pioneer Block. While hole SB-2021-26 remains the highlight with 1.17 g/t gold over 106.75m, hole SB-2021-22 also returned consistent, broad zones of gold mineralization including 0.59 g/t gold over 16.40m and 0.32 g/t gold over 31.75m, which follows from holes SB-2020-001 and SB-2020-02 drilled last year, both of which returned 0.54 g/t gold over 98.95m and 0.40 g/t gold over 23.00m respectively.

Pioneer Block

The Pioneer zone was periodically mined between 1945 and 1965 with production from eight veins. The coarse-grained felsic intrusive (CGFI) hosting these broad zones of gold mineralization at Pioneer is a vertical intrusive body that outcrops at surface. The CGFI is intruded by fine-grained felsic and intermediate-mafic dykes (both is which also host gold mineralization). The intrusive body is bound by a basaltic unit to the northeast and the Cadwaller Fault to the southwest; however, the lateral and vertical extents and geometry of the CGFI remains unknown due to limited drilling. An additional hole is planned "up-plunge" of hole SB-2021-26 to determine the proximity of gold mineralization relative to the surface. Gold mineralization is characterized by a high-density network of quartz veins interspersed with larger veins between 0.20m to 1m wide that include crack and seal textures and minor pyrite and arsenopyrite and periodic occurrences of visible gold (see Table 1).

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "As drilling at the Charlotte Zone continues to define near-surface, bulk tonnage gold mineralization, we are pleased to see similar near-surface gold mineralization at the Pioneer Block, located over 2km to the southeast. This follows the discovery of near-surface gold mineralization at the King Block (see press release of April 7, 2021). We are particularly impressed by the grade consistency at Pioneer, and drilling is planned to determine the lateral and vertical extents of this gold-mineralized intrusive body. Together with the King Block, we have now identified three zones of near-surface gold mineralization distributed over a 3.8km strike length, with areas between the three zones still to be tested. With five drill rigs operating, we have a large backlog of samples at the lab and we expect this backlog to be reduced as the assay lab returns to normal operations. We remain on track to deliver our initial mineral resource estimate from Bralorne in 2022."

Drill Hole Data

SB-2021-022 – Pioneer Block

Complete assay results have been received for this hole.

An unknown vein zone was intersected at 92.10m and produced 0.59 g/t Au over 16.40m, including 1.02 g/t over 5.75m.

SB-2021-026 – Pioneer Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

SB-2021-029 – Pioneer Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Holes SB-2021-022, 026, 029 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method

Reported SB-2021-022 92.10 92.65 0.55 0.13 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 92.65 93.70 1.05 0.35

Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 93.70 94.50 0.8 2.86 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 94.50 96.00 1.5 0.24 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 96.00 97.35 1.35 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 97.35 98.45 1.10 0.73 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 98.45 98.95 0.50 2.28 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 98.95 99.45 0.50 2.42 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 99.45 100.35 0.90 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 100.35 101.10 0.75 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 101.10 101.85 0.75 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 101.85 102.35 0.50 0.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 102.35 103.10 0.75 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 103.10 104.55 1.45 0.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 104.55 105.40 0.85 0.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 105.40 105.90 0.50 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 105.90 106.50 0.60 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 106.50 107.00 0.50 1.45 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 107.00 107.50 0.50 1.69 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 107.50 108.50 1.00 0.46 Au-AA26













SB-2021-022 138.80 139.85 1.05 0.24 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 139.85 140.35 0.50 1.18 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 140.35 140.85 0.50 2.26 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 140.85 142.00 1.15 1.19 Au-SCR24













SB-2021-022 174.10 175.00 0.90 0.51 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 175.00 175.50 0.50 0.97 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 175.50 176.00 0.50 1.15 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 176.00 176.50 0.50 3.20 Unknown Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 176.50 177.00 0.50 1.25 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 177.00 177.50 0.50 1.12 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 177.50 178.10 0.60 2.56 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 178.10 178.60 0.50 1.77 Au-AA26













SB-2021-022 207.10 207.90 0.80 0.98 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 207.90 208.45 0.55 4.53 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 208.45 209.25 0.80 0.31 Au-AA26













SB-2021-022 269.90 270.40 0.50 3.13 Main Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 270.40 270.95 0.55 1.31 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 270.95 271.45 0.50 5.53 Au-SCR24













SB-2021-022 332.25 333.35 1.10 1.45 J Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 333.35 334.05 0.70 2.13 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 334.05 334.55 0.50 1.96 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 334.55 335.05 0.50 4.68 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 335.05 335.55 0.50 0.75 Au-AA26













SB-2021-022 345.45 346.40 0.95 0.25 Pioneer CGFI Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 346.40 347.00 0.60 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 347.00 348.50 1.50 0.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 348.50 349.00 0.50 1.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 349.00 349.50 0.50 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 349.50 350.00 0.50 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 350.00 350.50 0.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 350.50 351.00 0.50 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 351.00 351.50 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 351.50 352.00 0.50 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 352.00 352.85 0.85 0.81 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 352.85 353.35 0.50 0.92 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 353.35 354.15 0.80 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 354.15 354.65 0.50 1.52 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 354.65 355.55 0.90 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 355.55 357.00 1.45 0.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 357.00 357.60 0.60 1.06 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 357.60 358.45 0.85 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 358.45 359.00 0.55 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 359.00 359.50 0.50 0.29 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 359.50 360.40 0.90 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 360.40 361.00 0.60 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 361.00 362.30 1.30 0.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 362.30 363.60 1.30 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 363.60 364.40 0.80 0.67 Pioneer CGFI Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 364.40 365.65 1.25 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 365.65 366.40 0.75 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 366.40 367.90 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 367.90 368.65 0.75 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 368.65 369.35 0.70 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 369.35 370.85 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 370.85 372.35 1.50 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 372.35 373.85 1.50 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 373.85 374.85 1.00 1.84 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 374.85 375.95 1.10 0.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-022 375.95 376.70 0.75 0.38 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-022 376.70 377.20 0.50 0.25 Au-AA26













SB-2021-026 135.15 135.65 0.50 0.47 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 135.65 136.20 0.55 1.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 136.20 136.70 0.50 0.83 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 136.70 137.30 0.60 0.31 Au-AA26













SB-2021-026 168.00 168.55 0.55 11.55 Unknown Zone Au-AA26













SB-2021-026 222.00 222.50 0.50 1.98 Main Hanging Wall Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 222.50 223.00 0.50 0.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 223.00 223.50 0.50 1.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 223.50 224.00 0.50 1.95 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 224.00 224.50 0.50 3.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 224.50 225.50 1.00 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 225.50 226.00 0.50 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 226.00 226.90 0.90 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 226.90 227.95 1.05 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 227.95 228.45 0.50 0.71 Au-AA26













SB-2021-026 286.85 287.50 0.65 4.65 Main Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 287.50 288.00 0.50 74.80 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 288.00 288.60 0.60 3.97 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 288.60 289.35 0.75 3.43 Au-AA26













SB-2021-026 298.15 298.70 0.55 1.93 Pioneer CGFI Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 298.70 300.20 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 300.20 300.70 0.50 1.49 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 300.70 301.70 1.00 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 301.70 302.20 0.50 0.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 302.20 302.70 0.50 0.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 302.70 303.80 1.10 0.24 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 303.80 304.30 0.50 1.15 Pioneer CGFI Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 304.30 305.00 0.70 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 305.00 305.50 0.50 0.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 305.50 306.80 1.30 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 306.80 307.75 0.95 0.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 307.75 308.25 0.50 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 308.25 309.75 1.50 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 309.75 311.25 1.50 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 311.25 311.75 0.50 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 311.75 312.35 0.60 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 312.35 313.10 0.75 0.71 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 313.10 313.95 0.85 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 313.95 314.65 0.70 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 314.65 315.15 0.50 0.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 315.15 316.00 0.85 0.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 316.00 316.70 0.70 0.66 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 316.70 317.25 0.55 0.76 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 317.25 317.90 0.65 2.95 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 317.90 318.45 0.55 4.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 318.45 319.00 0.55 0.73 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 319.00 319.60 0.60 1.50 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 319.60 320.20 0.60 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 320.20 320.70 0.50 0.94 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 320.70 321.20 0.50 1.70 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 321.20 322.00 0.80 0.43 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 322.00 322.50 0.50 1.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 322.50 323.15 0.65 1.16 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 323.15 323.75 0.60 1.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 323.75 324.35 0.60 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 324.35 325.00 0.65 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 325.00 326.00 1.00 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 326.00 326.50 0.50 0.70 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 326.50 327.30 0.80 1.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 327.30 328.50 1.20 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 328.50 329.50 1.00 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 329.50 331.00 1.50 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 331.00 331.90 0.90 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 331.90 332.40 0.50 0.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 332.40 333.00 0.60 0.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 333.00 334.50 1.50 0.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 334.50 336.00 1.50 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 336.00 337.40 1.40 0.13 Pioneer CGFI Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 337.40 337.90 0.50 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 337.90 338.40 0.50 3.61 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 338.40 339.00 0.60 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 339.00 339.50 0.50 0.88 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 339.50 340.00 0.50 0.68 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 340.00 340.50 0.50 8.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 340.50 342.00 1.50 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 342.00 343.40 1.40 0.50 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 343.40 344.00 0.60 0.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 344.00 345.00 1.00 0.47 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 345.00 345.50 0.50 0.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 345.50 346.25 0.75 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 346.25 346.90 0.65 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 346.90 347.60 0.70 1.86 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 347.60 348.65 1.05 0.76 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 348.65 350.00 1.35 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 350.00 351.30 1.30 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 351.30 352.00 0.70 1.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 352.00 352.90 0.90 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 352.90 353.90 1.00 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 353.90 354.40 0.50 0.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 354.40 354.90 0.50 20.20 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-026 354.90 355.60 0.70 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 355.60 356.50 0.90 0.62 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 356.50 357.75 1.25 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 357.75 358.45 0.70 5.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 358.45 359.60 1.15 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 359.60 360.20 0.60 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 360.20 361.70 1.50 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 361.70 362.80 1.10 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 362.80 363.40 0.60 6.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 363.40 364.00 0.60 1.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 364.00 364.85 0.85 1.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 364.85 365.40 0.55 67.80 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 365.40 366.00 0.60 1.66 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 366.00 366.60 0.60 1.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 366.60 367.75 1.15 1.31 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 367.75 368.25 0.50 0.66 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 368.25 368.75 0.50 3.63 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 368.75 369.35 0.60 0.64 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 369.35 370.10 0.75 0.47 Pioneer CGFI Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 370.10 371.40 1.30 0.53 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 371.40 372.65 1.25 0.76 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 372.65 373.15 0.50 0.65 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 373.15 373.80 0.65 2.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 373.80 374.40 0.60 2.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 374.40 375.05 0.65 1.86 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 375.05 375.55 0.50 6.58 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 375.55 376.30 0.75 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 376.30 377.00 0.70 6.59 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 377.00 377.50 0.50 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 377.50 379.00 1.50 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 379.00 380.00 1.00 0.74 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 380.00 380.50 0.50 1.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 380.50 382.00 1.50 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 382.00 383.50 1.50 1.77 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 383.50 385.00 1.50 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 385.00 386.40 1.40 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 386.40 386.95 0.55 0.29 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 386.95 387.45 0.50 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 387.45 388.10 0.65 0.83 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 388.10 388.60 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 388.60 389.15 0.55 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 389.15 389.65 0.50 0.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 389.65 391.00 1.35 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 391.00 392.50 1.50 0.53 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 392.50 394.00 1.50 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 394.00 395.50 1.50 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 395.50 396.00 0.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 396.00 396.50 0.50 1.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 396.50 397.00 0.50 1.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 397.00 397.60 0.60 2.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 397.60 398.20 0.60 1.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 398.20 399.00 0.80 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 399.00 399.65 0.65 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 399.65 400.25 0.60 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 400.25 400.75 0.50 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 400.75 401.45 0.70 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 401.45 402.10 0.65 0.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 402.10 402.60 0.50 0.94 Pioneer CGFI Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 402.60 403.15 0.55 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 403.15 403.75 0.60 1.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-026 403.75 404.90 1.15 0.28 Au-AA26













SB-2021-029 112.10 112.60 0.50 1.13 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 112.60 113.55 0.95 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 113.55 114.50 0.95 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 114.50 115.05 0.55 1.37 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 115.05 115.55 0.50 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 115.55 116.20 0.65 2.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 116.20 116.90 0.70 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 116.90 117.40 0.50 2.38 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 117.40 118.20 0.80 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 118.20 119.55 1.35 0.59 Au-AA26













SB-2021-029 212.30 212.80 0.50 1.19 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 212.80 213.65 0.85 0.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 213.65 215.00 1.35 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 215.00 215.50 0.50 1.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 215.50 216.00 0.50 0.45 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 216.00 216.50 0.50 0.92 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 216.50 217.70 1.20 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 217.70 218.90 1.20 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 218.90 219.75 0.85 0.81 Au-AA26













SB-2021-029 240.95 241.75 0.80 13.10 Unknown Vein Au-AA26













SB-2021-029 318.20 318.75 0.55 0.12 Main Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-029 318.75 319.25 0.50 17.70 Au-SCR24

Notes:

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-022 has collar orientation of Azimuth 202; Dip -45

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-026 has collar orientation of Azimuth 201; Dip -52

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-029 has collar orientation of Azimuth 213; Dip -58



True widths are estimated 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method reported includes the most up to date information as of this press release.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021. To register, please click on the following link – https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6NRXbXbwTsiogTSH11jE3g. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralisation. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89).

Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information: Terry Harbort, President & CEO, [email protected], +1 416 361 2808; Mick Carew, VP, Strategic and Corporate Development, [email protected], 1 604 803 7711

