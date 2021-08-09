Talisker Intersects 1.02 g/t over 114.15m at Pioneer

Talisker Resources Ltd

Aug 09, 2021, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-040 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.  This hole is the third to be released this year intersecting the recently discovered bulk tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township.  In addition, Talisker continues to the drill high-grade vein resource to the north-west of Pioneer at Bralorne and remains on track to complete its maiden resource statement. Drilling has been completed at the Charlotte Zone and vein modelling is underway. Additional results from Charlotte and Bralorne West high-grade veins are expected shortly.

Figure 1: Pioneer zone with drill traces of completed drill holes including hole SB-2021-040. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd)
Figure 2: Overview map showing seven zones that comprise the Bralorne Gold Project, the Charlotte Zone, the drill hole included in this press release, major gold-bearing quartz veins (gray) and associated bounding fault structures. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd)
Key Points:

  • Hole 2021-040 extends mineralization 140m down plunge from previously released hole SB-2021-026 which intercepted 1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m.
  • Mineralization intercepted in hole 40 is part of a larger mineralized interval of 0.73 g/t over 200m.
  • Additional completed holes 2021-048 and 2021-055 were drilled to test down-plunge and up-plunge continuity respectively to confirm a 350m deep panel of mineralization from surface.
  • Stepouts 200m along strike to the north-west and south-east have been completed with results pending
  • Mineralization is characterized by a well-distributed vein network of smaller veins (similar to the Charlotte Zone) distributed between the larger veins that are the defining characteristic of the classical Bralorne deposit.
  • The host of the mineralization, coarse-grained felsic intrusive (Granite) has been defined for 3,200m along strike, is open at depth beyond 1,000m and averages 250m wide in the central area tapering to 50m width at the ends of the body.
  • Above the bulk mineralization, the Pioneer Main Vein was also intersected returning 7.46 g/t Au over 6.40m.

Terry Harbort, Talisker's CEO commented, "These results highlight the continuity and consistency of the bulk-tonnage mineralization discovered here at Pioneer.  Our upcoming results will help to define a continuous panel of mineralization from surface to a depth of 350m and test along strike extensions. This additional style of mineralization adds greatly to the high-grade veins that we have already been drilling at Bralorne and we expect this discovery to significantly increase our view of the camps potential."

A total of 49,223.85m have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program.  Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project.

Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count

Drill Hole

Intrusive
Intercept
Thickness
(m)

Visible
Gold
Count

Major
Veins

Minor
Veins
Count

Assay Results

Gram-
meters

Section
Line
Closest to
Collar

SB-2021-26

108

3

14

145

1.17 g/t over 106.75m

124.90

515,600 E

SB-2021-30

130

3

9

170

0.80 g/t over 130.9m

104.72

515,600 E

SB-2021-40

440

12

22

240

1.02 g/t over 114.15m

116.43

515,600 E

SB-2021-45

170

1

3

160

Results Pending

515,850 E

SB-2021-48

790

8

76

263

Results Pending

515,650 E

SB-2021-55

38

0

4

90

Results Pending

515,600 E

SB-2021-60

101

0

7

208

Results Pending

515,550 E

SB-2021-63

120

4

4

385

Results Pending

515,550 E

SB-2021-66

177

0

9

389

Results Pending

515,450 E

SB-2021-69

Drilling Now

9+

TBD

TBD

Drilling Now

515,300 E

SB-2021-70

200

1

10

427

Results Pending

515,250 E

SB-2021-72

Drilling Now

3+

TBD

TBD

Drilling Now

515,200 E

SB-2021-040 Hole Description

  • Located within the Pioneer Block
  • Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.
  • A new zone was intersected at 212.50m depth and produced 0.46 g/t Au over 29.50m in the Pioneer Volcanics.
  • At 357.50m depth the Main Vein corridor was intersected. The known Main Vein structure was flanked by an extensive low-grade halo of gold mineralization which produced 1.59 g/t Au over 39.80m from 357.50m to 397.30m at the contact between the Pioneer Volcanics and Bralorne Intrusive Suite. This broad intercept includes 7.46 g/t Au over 6.40m from 358.00m depth.
  • Grades outside the Main Vein structure average 0.46 g/t Au and are predominantly in the felsic intrusive footwall of the major vein.
  • At 442m depth another interval of broad gold mineralization was encountered. This Bulk Zone produced 1.02 g/t Au over 114.15m. This zone includes the targeted J Vein which assayed 8.39 g/t Au over 3.65m from 445.05m depth, and a previously unknown vein corridor which assayed 5.51 g/t over 7.65m from 548.5m. As with the Main Vein zone above, the footwall to the J Vein structure is host to extensive gold mineralization inside the felsic intrusive, with assays outside of the major structures averaging 0.43 g/t Au.
  • This hole drilled to a final depth of 821.50m on May 27, 2021.

Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-040

Diamond Drill
Hole Name

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Zone

Method Reported

SB-2021-040

215.50

217.00

1.50

0.29

Unknown Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

217.00

218.00

1.00

0.15

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

218.00

218.50

0.50

0.05

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

218.50

219.60

1.10

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

219.60

220.30

0.70

0.58

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

220.30

221.50

1.20

0.27

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

221.50

223.00

1.50

1.14

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

223.00

224.00

1.00

1.49

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

224.00

224.50

0.50

0.64

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

224.50

226.00

1.50

0.41

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

226.00

227.50

1.50

0.48

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

227.50

229.00

1.50

0.30

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

229.00

230.50

1.50

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

230.50

232.00

1.50

0.14

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

232.00

233.50

1.50

0.25

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

233.50

235.00

1.50

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

235.00

235.85

0.85

0.39

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

235.85

236.35

0.50

0.31

Unknown Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

236.35

237.20

0.85

0.55

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

237.20

237.90

0.70

1.60

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

237.90

238.80

0.90

1.51

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

238.80

239.30

0.50

1.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

239.30

239.80

0.50

0.10

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

239.80

241.00

1.20

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

241.00

242.00

1.00

0.22

Au-AA26







SB-2021-040

357.50

358.00

0.50

0.66

Main Vein

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

358.00

359.00

1.00

11.30

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

359.00

360.00

1.00

1.46

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

360.00

360.60

0.60

2.04

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

360.60

361.10

0.50

6.01

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

361.10

361.60

0.50

4.54

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

361.60

362.50

0.90

1.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

362.50

363.65

1.15

0.40

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

363.65

364.40

0.75

36.10

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

364.40

365.50

1.10

0.10

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

365.50

367.00

1.50

0.08

Main Vein
Corridor

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

367.00

368.50

1.50

0.74

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

368.50

370.00

1.50

0.65

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

370.00

371.50

1.50

0.89

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

371.50

373.00

1.50

1.38

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

373.00

374.50

1.50

0.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

374.50

376.00

1.50

0.48

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

376.00

377.50

1.50

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

377.50

379.00

1.50

0.21

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

379.00

380.50

1.50

0.30

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

380.50

382.00

1.50

0.43

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

382.00

383.50

1.50

0.75

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

383.50

385.00

1.50

0.25

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

385.00

386.50

1.50

0.60

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

386.50

388.00

1.50

0.32

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

388.00

388.50

0.50

2.58

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

388.50

389.50

1.00

0.40

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

389.50

391.00

1.50

0.19

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

391.00

392.50

1.50

0.28

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

392.50

394.00

1.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

394.00

395.50

1.50

0.23

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

395.50

396.70

1.20

0.71

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

396.70

397.30

0.60

1.13

Au-AA26







SB-2021-040

442.00

442.55

0.55

2.34

New Bulk Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

442.55

443.50

0.95

0.39

New Bulk Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

443.50

444.00

0.50

0.15

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

444.00

444.50

0.50

0.48

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

444.50

445.05

0.55

0.52

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

445.05

445.60

0.55

4.94

J Vein

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

445.60

446.50

0.90

13.90

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

446.50

447.00

0.50

5.54

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

447.00

447.70

0.70

9.33

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

447.70

448.20

0.50

1.02

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

448.20

448.70

0.50

11.20

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

448.70

449.20

0.50

0.58

New Bulk Zone

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

449.20

450.00

0.80

0.41

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

450.00

451.00

1.00

0.30

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

451.00

452.00

1.00

0.29

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

452.00

452.50

0.50

1.27

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

452.50

453.00

0.50

0.61

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

453.00

454.00

1.00

0.41

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

454.00

455.50

1.50

0.33

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

455.50

456.00

0.50

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

456.00

456.65

0.65

0.10

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

456.65

457.20

0.55

4.51

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

457.20

457.70

0.50

0.48

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

457.70

458.50

0.80

0.18

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

458.50

460.00

1.50

0.51

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

460.00

461.00

1.00

0.26

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

461.00

461.50

0.50

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

461.50

462.00

0.50

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

462.00

463.00

1.00

0.07

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

463.00

464.00

1.00

0.17

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

464.00

465.00

1.00

0.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

465.00

465.60

0.60

0.43

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

465.60

466.35

0.75

1.53

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

466.35

466.85

0.50

1.69

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

466.85

467.50

0.65

0.78

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

467.50

468.00

0.50

0.29

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

468.00

469.00

1.00

0.54

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

469.00

470.50

1.50

0.35

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

470.50

471.50

1.00

0.15

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

471.50

472.40

0.90

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

472.40

473.00

0.60

0.53

New Bulk Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

473.00

474.00

1.00

0.34

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

474.00

475.00

1.00

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

475.00

476.50

1.50

0.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

476.50

478.00

1.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

478.00

479.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

479.00

479.50

0.50

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

479.50

480.00

0.50

0.41

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

480.00

480.50

0.50

0.48

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

480.50

481.00

0.50

1.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

481.00

481.50

0.50

0.32

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

481.50

482.50

1.00

0.20

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

482.50

484.00

1.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

484.00

485.50

1.50

0.51

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

485.50

487.00

1.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

487.00

487.57

0.57

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

487.57

488.50

0.93

0.36

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

488.50

490.00

1.50

0.30

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

490.00

491.50

1.50

0.17

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

491.50

493.00

1.50

0.39

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

493.00

494.00

1.00

5.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

494.00

494.65

0.65

0.16

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

494.65

495.30

0.65

0.52

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

495.30

496.00

0.70

0.44

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

496.00

497.50

1.50

0.25

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

497.50

499.00

1.50

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

499.00

500.00

1.00

0.14

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

500.00

500.50

0.50

0.05

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

500.50

501.45

0.95

0.91

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

501.45

502.00

0.55

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

502.00

503.00

1.00

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

503.00

503.50

0.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

503.50

504.00

0.50

0.59

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

504.00

504.50

0.50

0.14

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

504.50

505.00

0.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

505.00

506.50

1.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

506.50

507.70

1.20

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

507.70

508.30

0.60

0.12

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

508.30

509.20

0.90

0.58

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

509.20

509.80

0.60

0.07

New Bulk Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

509.80

511.00

1.20

0.14

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

511.00

511.50

0.50

4.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

511.50

512.00

0.50

1.07

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

512.00

512.50

0.50

5.53

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

512.50

514.00

1.50

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

514.00

515.50

1.50

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

515.50

517.00

1.50

0.66

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

517.00

518.50

1.50

0.21

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

518.50

520.00

1.50

0.25

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

520.00

521.50

1.50

0.62

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

521.50

522.30

0.80

0.12

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

522.30

523.00

0.70

1.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

523.00

523.70

0.70

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

523.70

524.50

0.80

2.15

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

524.50

525.00

0.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

525.00

526.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

526.00

527.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

527.00

528.00

1.00

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

528.00

529.00

1.00

0.05

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

529.00

530.50

1.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

530.50

531.00

0.50

0.94

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

531.00

531.50

0.50

0.56

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

531.50

532.00

0.50

0.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

532.00

532.50

0.50

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

532.50

533.50

1.00

0.96

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

533.50

534.55

1.05

1.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

534.55

535.10

0.55

0.33

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

535.10

535.60

0.50

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

535.60

536.10

0.50

0.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

536.10

537.00

0.90

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

537.00

538.08

1.08

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

538.08

538.58

0.50

0.27

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

538.58

539.08

0.50

0.33

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

539.08

539.70

0.62

0.24

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

539.70

540.40

0.70

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

540.40

541.00

0.60

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

541.00

542.00

1.00

0.07

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

542.00

543.00

1.00

0.17

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

543.00

543.80

0.80

0.14

New Bulk Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

543.80

545.00

1.20

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

545.00

546.00

1.00

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

546.00

547.00

1.00

0.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

547.00

548.00

1.00

1.69

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

548.00

548.50

0.50

0.80

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

548.50

549.10

0.60

6.16

VG Zone

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

549.10

549.65

0.55

1.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

549.65

550.15

0.50

1.88

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

550.15

551.00

0.85

0.98

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

551.00

551.50

0.50

58.00

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

551.50

552.00

0.50

0.48

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

552.00

553.00

1.00

0.32

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

553.00

553.50

0.50

1.56

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

553.50

554.00

0.50

3.00

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

554.00

554.65

0.65

0.39

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

554.65

555.15

0.50

0.77

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

555.15

555.65

0.50

1.26

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

555.65

556.15

0.50

6.05

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

556.15

556.80

0.65

0.65

Bulk Intercept

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

556.80

558.00

1.20

0.55

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

558.00

559.00

1.00

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

559.00

559.50

0.50

0.54

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

559.50

560.30

0.80

0.18

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

560.30

561.00

0.70

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

561.00

562.00

1.00

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

562.00

563.50

1.50

0.11

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

563.50

565.00

1.50

0.62

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

565.00

566.00

1.00

0.11

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

566.00

566.75

0.75

1.19

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

566.75

567.30

0.55

0.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

567.30

568.20

0.90

0.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

568.20

568.70

0.50

0.43

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

568.70

569.70

1.00

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

569.70

571.00

1.30

0.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

571.00

572.00

1.00

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

572.00

572.70

0.70

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

572.70

573.45

0.75

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

573.45

574.00

0.55

0.07

Bulk Intercept

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

574.00

575.00

1.00

0.37

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

575.00

575.75

0.75

0.76

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

575.75

576.30

0.55

2.28

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

576.30

576.80

0.50

0.94

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

576.80

577.40

0.60

0.52

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

577.40

578.30

0.90

0.22

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

578.30

578.85

0.55

0.89

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

578.85

579.50

0.65

0.79

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

579.50

580.00

0.50

0.57

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

580.00

580.70

0.70

0.19

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

580.70

581.50

0.80

0.63

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

581.50

582.50

1.00

0.19

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

582.50

583.00

0.50

0.79

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

583.00

583.50

0.50

0.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

583.50

584.00

0.50

1.27

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

584.00

584.50

0.50

0.11

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

584.50

585.00

0.50

0.94

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

585.00

585.50

0.50

0.28

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

585.50

586.00

0.50

0.54

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

586.00

586.50

0.50

0.48

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

586.50

587.50

1.00

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

587.50

589.00

1.50

0.36

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

589.00

589.60

0.60

0.38

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

589.60

590.50

0.90

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

590.50

591.85

1.35

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

591.85

592.35

0.50

0.25

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

592.35

592.85

0.50

0.34

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

592.85

593.50

0.65

1.99

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

593.50

594.00

0.50

0.17

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

594.00

595.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

595.00

596.50

1.50

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

596.50

597.00

0.50

0.51

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

597.00

597.80

0.80

0.35

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

597.80

599.00

1.20

0.43

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

599.00

599.50

0.50

0.12

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

599.50

600.00

0.50

0.66

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

600.00

600.60

0.60

0.12

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

600.60

601.30

0.70

0.05

Bulk Intercept

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

601.30

602.50

1.20

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

602.50

603.00

0.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

603.00

604.00

1.00

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

604.00

604.50

0.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

604.50

605.00

0.50

0.26

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

605.00

605.50

0.50

0.56

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

605.50

606.00

0.50

0.19

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

606.00

606.70

0.70

0.56

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

606.70

607.20

0.50

3.87

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

607.20

607.70

0.50

0.41

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

607.70

608.50

0.80

0.56

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

608.50

609.00

0.50

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

609.00

610.00

1.00

0.10

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

610.00

611.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

611.00

612.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

612.00

612.50

0.50

0.03

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

612.50

613.10

0.60

0.63

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

613.10

614.50

1.40

0.10

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

614.50

615.20

0.70

0.08

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

615.20

616.00

0.80

0.48

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

616.00

617.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

617.00

617.60

0.60

0.03

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

617.60

619.00

1.40

0.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

619.00

620.00

1.00

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

620.00

621.50

1.50

0.02

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

621.50

622.50

1.00

0.06

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

622.50

623.50

1.00

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

623.50

625.00

1.50

0.17

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

625.00

626.50

1.50

0.04

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

626.50

627.20

0.70

0.26

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

627.20

627.75

0.55

1.78

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

627.75

628.57

0.82

1.83

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

628.57

629.50

0.93

0.31

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

629.50

631.00

1.50

0.01

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

631.00

632.50

1.50

0.13

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

632.50

634.00

1.50

0.18

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

634.00

635.50

1.50

0.09

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

635.50

637.00

1.50

0.02

Bulk Intercept

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

637.00

637.65

0.65

0.03

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

637.65

638.40

0.75

1.89

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

638.40

638.90

0.50

1.05

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

638.90

639.45

0.55

2.97

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

639.45

640.80

1.35

0.07

Au-AA26

SB-2021-040

640.80

641.40

0.60

0.63

Au-SCR24

SB-2021-040

641.40

642.00

0.60

0.55

Au-SCR24







Notes:  Diamond drill hole SB-2021-040 has collar orientation of Azimuth 207; Dip -62.5.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, August 12th.  To register, please click on the following link – https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YdeHdSiYSYCa2403F-FMDQ.  After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization.  Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89).

Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information: Terry Harbort, President & CEO, [email protected], +1 416 361 2808

