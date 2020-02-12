Talisker Commences Drilling at Bralorne Gold Project

Terry Harbort, President & CEO stated, "We are executing our plan for Bralorne and will continue with our aggressive approach to exploration this year both at Bralorne and at our earlier stage Spences Bridge Gold Belt projects. This inaugural drill program represents a major milestone for the Company and we look forward to reporting drill results in the near future."

Bralorne Gold Project – Phases 1 and 2 Phase Proposed Drill Hole Target Depth (m) Location Targets 1 TSK20‐042 579 Pioneer HW ; Main ; J Vein TSK20‐043 671 Pioneer HW ; Main ; J Vein TSK20‐040 427 Pioneer Main TSK20‐041 457 Pioneer Main TSK20‐044 549 Bralorne 77 Vein 2 TSK20‐030 610 Bralorne 59 Vein TSK20‐060 914 Bralorne 59 Vein ; 51 Vein ; 73 Vein TSK20‐064 792 Bralorne 55 Vein ; 53 Vein TSK20‐075 610 Bralorne 55 Vein TSK20‐026 853 Bralorne 55 Vein TSK20‐027 945 Bralorne 55 Vein ; 53 Vein TSK20‐063 1006 Bralorne 55 Vein TSK20‐037 1067 Bralorne 55 Vein TSK20‐061 853 Bralorne 55 Vein TSK20‐062 884 Bralorne 55 Vein

15 Holes 11,217





The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Director, Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 270,605 hectares over 288 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the listing of the common shares of Talisker on the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions. While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

For further information: please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, at [email protected] or (416) 361-2808.

Related Links

https://taliskerresources.com/

